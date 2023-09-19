Licensed Senator Ricardo Monreal called on political parties and candidates to be careful with their negative campaigns, to prevent political violence from spilling over and turning into physical violence.

“Organized crime has become an elephant in our salta, and it is impossible to make it invisible or hide it; This is how we must accept it and face it,” Monreal warned in an article published on social networks.

The coordinator of Organization and Territorial Liaison of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation pointed out that organized crime seeks to infiltrate and dominate electoral campaignsso it is important that political actors are aware of the consequences of their actions.

“It is necessary that both political parties and candidates have the civility to measure the unexpected consequences of their negative campaigns, the wisdom to distinguish between freedom of expression and the instinct for aggression, between civility and barbarism,” Monreal wrote. .

The senator also expressed his solidarity with the families of security and law enforcement agents who have been murdered in the line of duty.

“Let us revalue all those women and men who work for society in this work that has become a high-risk activity,” he said. Montreal.

The 2024 electoral process will be the largest in the history of Mexico, with more than 20 thousand positions in dispute. The campaigns are expected to be critical and intense, with a high level of discursive aggressiveness.

Montreal warned that the direct attack on officials responsible for security and justice is an insurmountable limit in any rule of law.

“Even if these officials fail, due to corruption, collusion or abuse, their devious elimination is a limit,” Monreal said.

The senator on leave recalled the murder of the delegate of the Attorney General’s Office in GuerreroFernando García Fernández, who was artfully murdered by a group of hitmen on September 12.

“This execution was preceded by 16 other fatal attacks against commanders and agents of security and justice agencies and agencies in the same state, during the last semester,” Monreal highlighted.

The senator concluded his article with a call for society to unite to face the challenge of political violence and organized crime.

