Although a few months ago Ricardo Monreal assured that Mexico City was abandoned, this Saturday the licensed senator He affirmed that he recognizes the efforts of the former head of government of the capital, Claudia SheinbaumAlthough he did not say his name.

“I must recognize that this is a city that has advanced in recent decades, because each time more rights and freedoms are added to it, and we must consolidate and increase them,” said the former governor of zacatecas in the capital of the country.

The former president of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate pointed out that It’s time to close the gap and ensure equal opportunities for all and reduce inequality.

“I recognize, listen carefully, let it be heard far away: we must not act meanly or with hatred or grudgesexcept at this moment when we need the unity of everyone to continue advancing in a fairer and more egalitarian society,” said Monreal.

“I recognize the efforts of the former head of government, and this movement forces us to continue their efforts to continue promoting a more dignified, fairer, more prosperous, more equitable city.”

He explained that in Mexico City, security and mobility must continue to be the main objective for the tranquility of families.

Mobility, environment, quality in education, sustainability, services and water, quoted the former Cuauhtémoc delegation chief, who saluted the memory of Leonel Luna, “who should be resting in peace with the great architect of the universe.”

“This is a great city and we must preserve its essence, its freedom and its demand to improve its living conditions. This is a city that has a defined roadmap, and we are going to print a vision that continues to guide actions in the short and long term,” said this Monreal in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, governed by the opposition.

In fact, Álvaro Obregón, which was governed by Layda Sansores, was one of the mayoralties that Morena lost in the 2021 intermediate electoral process.

Monreal pointed out that the mayor’s office faces problems