The report by Mazatlan senator Raúl Elenes was the key that opened the doors for the visit to Sinaloa of the presidential candidate Ricardo Monrealwho was also tucked in by the Governor Ruben Rocha, and he did not miss the opportunity to demonstrate that he is still in rebellion and that he wants to impose his own criteria for campaigning and carrying out the internal election on Morena.

He immediately repeated that the ideal is for a primary election to be held, but since this method is not contemplated in the party statutes, and although he does not trust the polls, he proposes that there be 5 and that they be carried out by well-known polling companies, because the party cannot be judge and party.

He accuses the other corcholatas, that is, Adán Augusto López, Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard, to be carrying out illegal pre-campaigns, with a waste of resources, for which reason he proposes that a truce be declared, that there are no longer billboards or pints on the fences, but rather that forums be held in various parts of the country, to which all applicants attend and explain their government proposals.

More than rebel, to monreal He is persecuted by the label of traitor, which a high percentage of the Moreno militancy places on him, since he himself admits that he spoke with the leaders of the PRI, PAN, PRD and the Citizen Movement, in an effort to be the candidate of the unified opposition, but Dante Delgado, from MC, did not endorse it and Marko Cortés, from the PAN, flatly vetoed it, so he has no choice but to say that he will not leave Morena, although he insists that there is no even floor.

Here in Sinaloa, Rocha received him with all the honors, although he clarified that he will not reveal which candidate he prefers, while Raúl Elenes continues to be a complete stranger to Sinaloans, and the Morenista militancy wonders if it will work for him. to Monreal his strategy of showing himself in a rebellious plan to remove the qualification of traitor to the Fourth Transformation.

Potpourri. Yesterday, on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Mexican Constitution, Governor Rubén Rocha traveled to Querétaro, where most of the country’s governors met to accompany the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and he demonstrated once again that the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, is his most trusted official, since he left him in charge of the commemoration that took place in Culiacán.

DEPUTED. The deputy from Ahomense of Morena Minerva Vázquez flies high, since she serves as president of the Permanent Commission of the State Congress.

CONSTITUTION. Here in Los Mochis, the mayor Gerardo Vargas also delegated the functions to the secretary of the City Council, Genaro García, so that he presided over the commemoration that took place in the Carranza park and so that he could warm up a little more.

PROTEST. To make a difference, the members of the National Civic Front went to place a wreath in front of the bust of Carranza where Brenda Látigo served as official speaker, “in defense of the Constitution.”