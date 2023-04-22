The President of the Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, affirmed that Mexico needs a new justice systemwith honest judges and without attitudes of complicity, corruption or political vendettas.

In a press conference prior to his meeting with the governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomón Céspedes, Monreal met with civil society organizations and He expressed that justice in the country has a deficit with the people.

To make a change, Monreal proposed a constitutional reform that allows the construction of a new justice system that Mexicans deserve.

During his visit to Puebla, Monreal also visited the Tepexi de Rodríguez Social Reintegration Center, where he interviewed people deprived of their liberty whose cases present alleged irregularities.

Monreal insists on establishing a justice and peace table to review the files of people deprived of their liberty for “non-legal” reasons.

In addition, he spoke about the intense legislative work that the senators will have next week.

He pointed out that the Senate will carefully review the reforms regarding mining concessions and water approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

The so-called 3 of 3 law will also be reviewed, which disqualifies all aggressors from public service, those who exercise family or sexual violence, as well as food debtors.

Monreal also announced that the modification to article 19 of the Political Constitution will be reviewed to consider arms trafficking as a serious crime.

It is expected that the senators agree on the pending appointments of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data, electoral, administrative justice and agrarian magistrates, among others.