The followers of Senator Ricardo Monreal were made to have him in The Mochis, especially Lucio Tarín, operator of the Morenista in his project for the presidential candidacy of that party. Monreal is a card in Morena and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador raised him to the succession not by choice, but because the senator has his own. Not for nothing did he make a “noise” in Culiacán and in this city. The truth, many say, is that if Monreal does not win the candidacy, he will have his consolation prize. For a reason he got involved. For now, the act that took place here yesterday revived him because there were people, there were. Carried or not.

The governor Rubén Rocha Moya received Monreal upon his arrival at sinaloaas it has done with the others caps. Rocha Moya does not define himself with one or the other so as not to get entangled. And she gets along well with everyone. For example, Monreal recounted that he told the governor that he was the best of all, but he replied “that’s what you say.” And he added that “the others say the same thing.” The truth is that Rocha Moya receives everyone, as well as the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

those who were in the event of Monreal they were the deputies Feliciano Castro, Juana Minerva Vázquez and César Ismael Guerrero. Cecilia Covarrubias arrived late, but she greeted him. At the beginning of the event, the president of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas, also arrived. It was striking that Jaime Montes, state Secretary of Agriculture, was also present.

The ones that seem Those who best decided to carry the party in peace with Mayor Gerardo Vargas were the leader of the Morenista deputies Feliciano Castro and the deputy Juana Minerva Vázquez. And it is that apart from being at the Monreal event they were with Vargas Landeros in Topolobampo to sign a bill.

The one who surprised to some it is René Bejarano, leader of the National Movement for Hope, who was in this city and in Mochicahui the day before yesterday. And it is that he had media management, but he also saw the ability to convene in the events that he presided over. It has already become clear who is with Bejarano. The grouper grouper in Sinaloa is Wascar Torres Gálvez. He is the state coordinator. In El Fuerte the liaisons are Ariadna Carrera Ugarte, Édgar Omar Castro Valdez and Gabriela Vázquez Urías, and in Ahome Dolores Zamora Lugo and Mario César Castro. And these bring their people.

not the whole scenario It belongs to the morenistas, since the leaders of the PRI in Sinaloa, Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo, moved the day before yesterday in the city, El Fuerte and Choix. And it did not go badly for them on their first tour after assuming leadership in the tricolor, since they were former mayors and leaders of the different sectors of the party. They go for unity and reconciliation, as defined by Gárate. And that seems to be going well because the president of the tricolor in that municipality, Luis Miguel Torres, bishop of the former mayor Nubia Ramos, who stayed on the road for the state leadership, was present at the meeting in El Fuerte.