Mexico City.- The coordinator of Morena in the Senate of the Republic, Ricardo Monreal, expressed confidence that the Electoral and Electrical reforms of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be achieved, despite the various difficulties that will arise in consensus, because the opposition group has said that it will not participate in the vote if they are not done. modifications.

This was mentioned by the morenista senator during a class given in the Master of Laws of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, in which he pointed out that dialogues and agreements will be sought with the parliaments so that these reforms can advance.

He mentioned that the Senate is waiting for the reform that AMLO presented in the Chamber of Deputies to be approved, since once that happens, it will act responsibly to agree on the two reforms.

“We are waiting for the approval of this initiative and we will act responsibly, although I have affirmed, although it has generated discomfort, I have always affirmed from the beginning that the reform proposed by the president must be enriched, I find it difficult that in the terms that it was proposed to pass without any modification”, mentioned in a broadcast.

After the above, Ricardo Monreal expressed confidence that the country will achieve a reform in electrical and electoral matters.

“I am confident that we can, as a country, face the challenges and challenges of the present; and I am confident that in the Senate we have the capacity to agree on a constitutional reform on electricity, but also on electoral politics,” he added.

Regarding the electoral reform, the senator clarified that the proposal announced by AMLO has not yet been formalized, but I assure you that it will be an innovative project that will reduce costs and that it could also include the use of electronic ballot boxes so that the foreign vote can be executed by Mexicans. who reside in another country.

The politician explained that this reform seeks to generate results for the transformation of the country, and that there be a regime change in the government.

During his lecture, Morenal also spoke of other initiatives such as the one to eliminate the 200 plurinominal deputations that has caused great controversy in Congress.