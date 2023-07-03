Ricardo Monreal held an informational meeting at the Benito Juárez mayor’s officewhere he noted that despite the large number of inhabitants and the difficulty in governing the Mexico Citythe public security strategy in this entity is effective.

The Morenista affirmed that the goals achieved in this administration are doubly meritorious, considering the conditions in which the country was received and the devastating effects of the pandemic, but problems such as insecurity persist, because “it has not been easy to fight the organized crime”, which advanced for decades “sheltered by power”, complicity and impunity.

In addition, he recognized the head of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), Omar Garcia Harfuchas well as his team, “have worked correctly, because we have fewer criminal incidents than in other states, even the smallest ones.”

Monreal insisted that the Public Safety Strategyespecially in the states, with intelligence work, coordination, but also with a budget to provide the Permanent Armed Forces and the police with more technology and better working conditions.

“Yes, we do have to reinforce the presence of the Permanent Armed Forcebut also the purge of the municipal and state police, and reinforce their pay, reinforce their quality of life, their salary, their family, because every day they risk their lives”.

In an interview, he added that the effort of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been enormous to address this problem, “and perhaps we ourselves in Congress did not assess the damage to the social fabric that this had caused,” since this administration inherited entire territories under the control of organized crime.

Previously, in the informative assembly, which was held as part of the internal process of Brunette To appoint the Coordinator for the Defense of the Fourth Transformation, Ricardo Monreal asserted that the goals achieved in this first stage of the political transition are doubly meritorious, considering the conditions in which the country was received and the devastating effects of the pandemic. .

“In order to consolidate them, we need to find new coordinates that allow us to generate public policies, to meet the challenges that still remain in force.”

“However, and despite the fact that we have made a lot of progress, it is also true that there are still things pending, things that together we can achieve, since the momentum given by the current administration has been slowed down because for decades the problems were not addressed,” like insecurity.

This, he noted, should not discourage us, on the contrary, it should be an incentive to seek that in the 2024-2030 period, we consolidate our country and our City as an entity of rights and fundamental freedoms, but this necessarily involves security ”.

Given this, he added, Mexico City is committed to maintaining and reinforcing, in the first place, the spirit that should encourage the action of the security forces: to serve and protect, since that is the basis for restoring confidence in the institutions. , for the promotion of peaceful and solidary coexistence.

Ricardo Monreal said that security is a requirement for human development and to strengthen the Mexican State, which is responsible for guaranteeing it.

“I must affirm that, despite everything, in Mexico City, in this City of ours where we live, the violence has been contained, but we must not let our guard down.”

“I want to express to the police, to the Secretary of Public Security, to the elements of these corporations, our respect and our recognition. You have to improve their standard of living, you have to improve the living conditions of the police in order to continue having a reliable police force, a high-level police force,” he said.