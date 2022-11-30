Mexico.- The governor of Campeche, Layda Sansoresassured that the morenista senator Ricardo Monreal and the PAN deputy, santiago creelAre the “corcholatas” of the opposition for the 2024 elections.

In her program ‘Martes del Jaguar’ on November 29, Layda Sansores reacted to the rapprochement between Monreal and Creelwho from Spain announced that they will hold roundtables “national reconciliation” in Mexico before the end of 2022.

The Morenista president accused Monreal of “flirting” with the opposition parties in order to become their presidential candidate, and stated that the senator is only waiting for his Morena’s expulsion.

“The (Monreal) is already flirting with other partiestalk to Santiago (Creel), with Movimiento Ciudadano; He waits for them to take him out (from Morena) to play the role of victimbut no one would believe him anymore because he is hurting us and we feel wronged,” Sansores declared.

For his part, the driver Juan Manuel Herrera Real pointed out that Monreal and Creel were uncovered as the “corcholatas” of the opposition alliance for 2024which was seconded by the governor of Campeche, who recalled the absence of the Zacatecan in the AMLO march.

In her program, the morenista also exhibited a video where the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, comments that there is repudiation and rejection against Monreal among the militancy due to his rapprochement with the opposition.

“I did notice a great repudiation, a great rejection and a great anger of the militancy towards Senator Monreal,” he said about the AMLO march, for which he called on the senator to initiate a “national reconciliation” with his party if he wishes to participate in the selection process of the Morena candidate for 2024.

“It has already happened, from Spain to say that they have already spoken with one, and with Santiago Creel, and contacts with Movimiento Ciudadano (…) We have already said what we have to say with everything, so hopefully we will make those who have to react act”, pointed out Layda Sansores.

monreal justifies himself

In his defense, Ricardo Monreal justified his talks with the opposition by stating that this does not make him “in any way a traitor” nor does it question his support for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

However, he has also said that he is in the process of deciding whether or not to remain in Morena towards 2024, since he considers that there is not an even floor for all the candidates for the candidacy.

To this is added the offer of the PRD leader, Jesús Zambrano, who revealed that the doors of the party are open to Monreal and his presidential aspirations.

We recommend you read: