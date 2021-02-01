Ricardo MerloA 58-year-old senator, undersecretary of Foreign Relations, is one of the protagonists of the Italian political crisis, which is becoming more and more dramatic. It is embedded in the pandemic that broke out almost a year ago, which has caused almost 90,000 deaths, and in the most serious double economic and social crisis since the end of the Second World War.

58-year-old Argentinian, son of an Italian and a Spanish woman, Italians have been abroad for fifteen years they re-elect him in Parliament from Rome. He has accumulated much experience and influence that today make him one of the protagonists of the search for a way out of the swamp caused by the decision of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his Italia Viva party, to upset institutional balances, forcing the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to resign in a crisis full of dangers that is projected on the European level.

Merlo, leads the group of the “Europeanists” in the Senate inside the container of the Maie, the movement of Italians abroad.

The crisis has reached its most difficult point. “Europeanists” is a double-edged term, which aims to oppose the large democratic parties of the European Union to nationalist and sovereignist groups with an extreme right-wing attitude. With these sectors, which many consider tinged with fascism and even nazism, parliamentary groups share the League of Matteo Salvini and the Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni, allies in the Italian center-right that all the polls indicate as insurance winners if there are early elections in the peninsula.

– The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, convened the parties last week for the typical consultations of a parliamentary regime, since it is in the chambers where governments are born and die. Italy is a very special country full of Machiavellian maneuvers in an always unstable institutional system that has changed 66 governments since the Republic was born after the war. Now it is necessary to give life to another one, but can the negotiations end in a disaster?

-Either a new government is formed, the third, of Conte or we go to early general elections. There is no alternative name, nor can it be replaced by a so-called institutional government, because as things are, there is no majority that could form it.

The Italian-Argentine senator Ricardo Merlo during the vote of confidence of the Senate in the Italian government. Photo: Victor Sokolowicz

–But so far the numbers in the Senate are not enough for Conte 3 to achieve an absolute majority of 161 votes, which is the minimum it needs. Matteo Renzi controls 18 senators who withdrew from the majority.

– Our group of pro-Europeanists, opposed to the prospect of a triumph of the sovereignists that our center-right opposition harbors, gathered 157 senators in the last vote. They served as a relative majority, but they are insufficient to give life to the new Conte 3 in the vote of confidence. We are working, although we hope that the Renzi senators reconsider and vote their confidence in Conte.

– Meanwhile, after strongly condemning Renzi, they had to accept him again in the majority of the center-left. Does this have them trotting because the man is pressing to introduce new balances, despite the fact that his party has 3% of the electoral force?

–Yes it’s correct. At this time, President Mattarella appointed an institutional explorer who is the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, to verify if it is possible to harmonize the coexistence of five parties of the coalition with Renzi’s Italia Viva. Now we are talking about the program.

Ricardo Merlo at the exit of the Quirinal where he was received by President Mattarella, days ago. Photo: Victor Sokolowicz

–But more than the program, what creates problems that may be impossible to overcome are the names. First from the same premier Conte. No?

– Five of the six parties in the coalition told the President that the candidate for prime minister is again Giuseppe Conte. Only Renzi and his people did not give their name.

– The European Union faces the gigantic crisis caused by the pandemic on the economies and social life of the 27 European countries with a Recovery Plan from which Italy is the most benefited country, with a huge figure of 209 billion euros in free subsidies and loans at very low interest and long term. Has Renzi promoted this crisis for deep power reasons?

– Renzi and sectors that represent very strong interests want to control programs that include large public works but also new development models with openings to the digital economy and the green economy for tens of billions of euros. I have heard that Renzi intends to make changes in the composition of the government by putting ministers and also specialists and managers in the management of the new economy that will be born and will allow Italy to recover quickly. We already expect almost 5% growth when part of the Recovery Plan begins to work.

Renzi is the leader of one of the coalition parties and cannot condition the entire government. It should be limited to talking about content but not imposing changes. The names are chosen by the head of the government according to his needs.

– Italy registers a 10% drop in Gross Product, the annual national wealth. The debt has risen to an astronomical 160%, a pressing need to finance the health emergency and the backlash on the economy. What resources does the country have to get ahead?

– Italy has vast resources of its own, its national savings are much greater than its debt, and it lacks inflation. We have a dynamic of small and medium-sized companies that have made us the second largest manufacturing country in Europe after Germany. The resources that the European Union offers us will stimulate a recovery that will help us move forward. The important thing is that the massive vaccination campaign, the only concrete weapon to defeat the coronavirus, is effective. Recovery also depends on the health issue. It is the sector that should have the most budgetary attention.

– Is it possible that this Tuesday the explorer Roberto Fico has to appear before President Mattarella and show results?

Yes, the situation is complicated but I insist that there are many interests behind the movement of the crisis and the enormous resources sent by the European Union to face the crisis caused by the pandemic. That is why we are all united with Conte, who is the one who knows how to curb those interests. It is logical that they are interested in participating, but some want directly to control the orientation. That is why I think our position should be clear. The solution to the crisis is the third Conte government. The alternative is early general elections and the chasms that can be opened. There is no effective political space for other solutions or half measures.

Rome, correspondent

ap