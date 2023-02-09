The driver of “Hablando huevadas” Ricardo Mendoza was caught entering the Miraflores department with a young man who is not his partner.

After the announcement of the ampay of Ricardo Mendozahis partner, Alicia, came out to support him on February 8, through his social networks, in response to the program “Magaly TV, the firm“, which revealed an apparent infidelity of the actor. In the images of the “Urraca” program, the driver of “Hablando huevadas” is seen entering an apartment in the Miraflores district at night: he was accompanied by a young woman who is not his current partner, with whom he is shown in photographs and videos.

What did Ricardo Mendoza’s girlfriend say?

the lover of Ricardo Mendoza, Alicia, showed her support after the advance of Magaly Medina’s television space was broadcast. The young woman used her Instagram account to replicate the statement of the former member of “Asu mare!”, In addition to clarifying the situation between the two. “My partner and I have had an open relationship for more than two years, and with that we are fine,” said Carlos Alcántara’s nephew.

“It is unnecessary for us to explain something so intimate, but it will be the first and the last time.“Is the text that ‘Ali’ wrote, making it clear that she is aware that she has been in an open relationship for a couple of years, so said ampay should not surprise her at all.

They capture Ricardo Mendoza with a young man who is not his partner

The comedian of “Talking bullshit” Ricardo Mendoza He was seen by Magaly Medina’s “urracos” entering a Miraflores building, followed by a young woman who, according to the images released, would not be his girlfriend, Alicia. According to the ATV program, these meetings would be taking place from April 2022.

On the other hand, the caretaker of the building that these characters entered indicated that the apartment would be for rent, so it would be the recurring meeting point for Ricardo and the young woman, who did not leave the place until approximately 11 in the morning of the 5th. February.