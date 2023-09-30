Ricardo Mendoza he remembered his uncle Carlos Alcantara in the interview with Dayhanna Cháves for her YouTube channel ‘We are not TV’ and regretted that the situation between the two has not changed since that time the confrontation arose. Let us remember that the comedian made an offensive mockery of the Peruvian down futsal team and also generated outrage on social networks. “I feel sorry for having fought with him. It makes me sad to fight with everyone. And you know what the worst of all? The thing is that sometimes we make jokes in ‘Hablando huevadas’ about him, but I already do it without malice, I only do it because they are good jokes, but I think they do screw him up,” Mendoza said.

Furthermore, the member of ‘Hablando Huevadas’ believes that his uncle should have taken the comments in a sporting manner and responded in the same style, with humor; However, it did not happen that way. “I think he should have screwed me in his movie because we are comedians and we should do that, it’s part of our job, but he didn’t do it,” he added.

