Richard Mendoza, well-known figure of “Speaking balls”, returns to monopolize the attention of the media. This time, because he is being accused of sending “flirtatious” messages to a young engineer who goes by the name of Solange Cabrera, despite having an affair with the dancer Ali. This came to light through a viral video.

Did Ricardo Mendoza send “risque” messages to a young man?

The host of “Speaking lame”, Ricardo Mendoza, was accused of sending flirtatious messages to a woman named Solange Cabrera, who shared screenshots of the alleged exchanges in a TikTok.

“But as long as everything stays here and we don’t tell anyone, we’re doing fine ”, reads the comedian’s message. And the young woman then replied: “Terrible you are. I would never mess with someone with a partner. I wouldn’t want them to do that to me and if you love her so much, you should respect her more.”

Ricardo Mendoza added: “I thought you knew. I mean, are you going to tease me?” So Solange Cabrera had to block him from her Instagram account so that the comedian would not continue writing to him.

Users are outraged by Ricardo Mendoza’s messages

The messages sent from Ricardo Mendoza to Solange Cabrera on Instagram have caused the outrage of users on social networks because the driver of “Speaking lame” has a relationship with a young woman named Ali, with whom he affectionately shows himself in photographs and videos.

Some of the comments on the video posted on TikTok by Solange Cabrera They were: “The one who swore to himself the most faithful“,”Now you can no longer trust anyone“,”I dropped a legend“,”I don’t know the type of relationship you have with your partner, so I can’t comment“, among others.

Ricardo Mendoza’s “joke” that was investigated by the Public Ministry

Ricardo Mendoza and Norka Gaspar, used a case of sexual assault as comic material during the Internet program “Completala”. Due to this, the Public Ministry opened an investigation against the drivers, for which both had to go out to apologize.

Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna tell a joke that affects the community with Down syndrome

“The joke was late”, was the phrase that caused the outrage of netizens when the hosts of “Speaking lame” referred to the 2022 Futsal Down World Cup.

The words of Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna were harshly criticized not only on different platforms, but also by recognized entities and characters, who considered the joke discriminatory.

Who is Ricardo Mendoza’s partner?

The girlfriend of Ricardo Mendoza is named Alicia. According to his Instagram account, She is a professional dancer and animal lover. He has traveled to different parts of the country. Additionally, she has a YouTube channel, titled Ali and the Fleain which he has published videos on crafts and decoration.

The photos of Ricardo Mendoza and his girlfriend Alicia

Several years, Ricardo Mendoza and his girlfriend Alicia share photos together on social networks.

These are some of the photos that the comedian has made public. Once, he dedicated the following words to the young woman: “We are beautiful. Just that…@aliylapulguita I love you for always accompanying me”

What did Ricardo Mendoza study?

To be a comedian Ricardo Mendoza He studied a clown course in which he developed his humorous skills. It was in 2009, when he began to become known, thanks to the stand-up comedy presentations that he performed in various bars and venues in Lima.