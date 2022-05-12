The name of Maria Pia Copello has been involved in a new controversy. This time, it was not due to the statements that Nataniel Sánchez gave about her childhood on television. The actress told, in a conversation for the channel I am Jackie Ford, that a famous children’s cheerleader yelled at her when she was 10 years old. Precisely, she worked at “María Pía y Timoteo” during those years.

Now, netizens have recalled a comment he made Ricardo Mendoza about Maria Pia Copello long time ago The comedian revealed in an episode of “Speaking lame” that he had had a bad experience as a child with the now influencer, precisely when he attended one of the broadcasts of the children’s program.

Ricardo Mendoza affirmed that María Pía Copello yelled at him

Ricardo Mendoza He told in 2019 that he attended one of the broadcasts of “María Pía y Timoteo” as a public and that the host, María Pía Copello, lost control with the children’s behavior.

“I don’t fall, I never fell. What’s more, I went to a program and he treated me badly, he treated us badly . We were making ‘chongo’ all the chibolos (…) he got upset, he yelled at us: ‘You can shut up!’ She burned and the clowns had to calm her down, “said the host of” Talking lame “.

The comedian also indicated that this episode marked him in his childhood: “It stuck with me because it was my favorite show.”

The statements of Nathaniel Sánchez

Nataniel Sánchez spoke about his time on television when he was a child. The famous actress was part of the program “María Pía y Timoteo” for 4 years. However, she said that she had a bad experience with a famous child driver.

“He began to say that I was wrong in the choreography and you know from Chumbe that I am against Chancona. If I make a mistake, I am aware and say ‘I was wrong’. I am demanding, but I was not wrong, we had done the choreography over and over again, but someone had to be blamed. He yelled at me very ugly, I was 10 years old, I felt exposed and I told him: don’t yell at me!”, he said in conversation with the character Jackie Ford.

María Pía Copello speaks out

After Nataniel Sánchez hinted that he treated her badly when he was part of his children’s cast, María Pía Copello showed her face and emphatically denied be the protagonist of the story told by the actress.

Rodrigo González revealed that he contacted the driver and that she denied having shouted at her former dancer. “(He told me) ‘There is a group, while we are trying to record, imagine how you control 20 children, suddenly he could have said please shut up, be quiet ‘”, exposed the driver of “Love and fire”.

Nataniel Sánchez in the María Pía Copello program

Nathaniel Sanchez He belonged to the dance cast of “María Pía y Timoteo” from 2001 and 2004. At that time he was part of various dance numbers and performances that were led by Arturo Chumbe, who held great esteem.

On YouTube you can see various videos of her time on the María Pía Copello program, showing that since she was a child she enjoyed great talent.

Nataniel Sánchez in the María Pía Copello program. Photo: Capture YouTube/America TV

‘Peluchín’ believes that Nataniel and Arturo Chumbe are angry with María Pía

The driver of “Amor y fuego” gave his opinion on the statements that Nataniel Sánchez had in an interview with Arturo Chumbe, where he hinted that María Pía Copello would have yelled at him when he was part of his dance cast and questioned his statement and the complicity he had with Peruvian choreographer.

“ How is it that Chumbe already knew what she (Nataniel) was saying and to whom she was referring? Could it be that Chumbe and Nataniel Sánchez have an old quarrel with María Pía Copello? And, how now all those mentioned are sprouting after 30 years, do you allege mistreatment? “He said ‘Peluchín’ live.

María Pía Copello says goodbye to “This is war”

With great regret, María Pía Copello said goodbye to “This is war” on May 6. The host was honored with a compilation of the best moments of her stay in the tenth season of the reality show and, after that, she prepared to express a few words of thanks.