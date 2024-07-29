The controversial finally began Leagues Cup and the participation of Mexican teams continues to be a disaster. One of the latest examples was given by the Guadalajara Sports Clubas they fell on penalties to the worst team in the MLS, the San Jose Earthquakes.
In the draw and subsequent defeat, probably the most pointed out player was Ricardo Marinwho received the opportunity to start, but missed a clear goal-scoring opportunity and also obstructed Cade Cowell on another important occasion, for which he was the subject of criticism on social media.
The youth player of the America He only played in the first half, having been substituted at half-time, and made it clear that he is not going through a good moment; however, the 26-year-old forward was self-critical of his performance and spoke about what happened in San Francisco on Saturday night.
Although the Mexican pointed out the San José players for wasting time from the first minutes, Ricardo Marin He added that “We must take responsibility for what we left undone.what we can improve. We have a week to prepare for the game against the Galaxy,” he said.
“The coach planned the game and told us what was going to happen. And that’s what happened. I think it was a lack of attention on our part. No excuses are given, we have to take responsibility.”
– Ricardo Marin
He mentioned these words in the mixed zone of the Levi’s Stadium after the match, where he did not hide his mistakes during the match and assured that it is up to the players to improve in order to win the tournament.
“In my case, I have to work a little more on being forceful. Knowing how to take advantage and being aware that if a play comes your way, you have to be more forceful.”
– Ricardo Marin
After the match, Marín said that they will have to turn things around for the next match in the group stage, where they have to win to advance to the next round.
This game is the corresponding one between Chivas and Galaxyscheduled for this Sunday, August 4 at 8:30 p.m., so victory is key if they want to stay alive in the Leagues Cupwhere they already started on the wrong foot.
