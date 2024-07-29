“WE MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHAT WAS LEFT UNDONE” ❌

Ricardo Marín does not make excuses and says that the team must take responsibility for its mistakes.

“We know that it is up to us to get the best result” #LUP pic.twitter.com/7oWPLu8J5I

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 28, 2024