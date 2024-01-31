At last Chivas was able to know victory in the 2024 Clausura Tournament by beating 3-2 against Toluca in it Akron Stadiuma duel full of emotions that brought a large number of dangerous actions, although in the end the three points went to the house.
Before the first minute, Fernando Beltran He put the Sacred Flock ahead with a shot from outside the area, but five minutes later he appeared Marcel Ruiz taking advantage of a bug Mateo Chavez. Already at 43', Pavel Perez He made an individual play that ended with the shout of goal, but in the added time of the first half Brian Garcia He matched the cards. For the complement, Ricardo Marin He came from the bench to convert in the 81st minute and give Guadalajara the victory.
However, there is bad news for the red and white team, since before the duel the absences of José Juan Macías due to injury and Alan Mozo due to a stomach problem, also during the comparison Mateo Chavez accidentally headbutted Gilberto Sepúlvedawho had to leave the hospital on a stretcher to be taken directly to the hospital.
Although the Argentine coach Fernando Gago finally achieved victory, he already has to think about his next commitment, since in the month of February he will not only have to concentrate on the Liga MX but also in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Atlético San Luis vs Chivas
Sunday, February 4
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
Matchday 5, Liga MX
The month of February for the red and whites begins with a visit to the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, a team that is going to make it quite difficult for them because last semester they became quite a surprise when they reached the semifinals. The Brazilian team Gustavo Leal It was already strong in itself, but even so the board brought other reinforcements to be able to aspire to the title. Although the Mexican Colchoneros have already suffered their first defeat, they already have six points out of twelve played. Of the last five games between them, Guadalajara has only won one against two draws and two losses.
Forge FC vs Chivas
Wednesday, February 7
Tim Hortons Stadium
First leg of Round 1, Concachampions
This is an important date for the Sacred Flock because it begins its path towards the possibility of once again contesting the Club World Cup as he did a few years ago when he conquered the CONCACAF Champions League from the hand of the Argentine Matias Almeyda. As his first rival along the way, he will meet the Canadian team from Hamilton, Ontario. The nicknamed Hammers They will seek to surprise the Guadalajara team in their own court.
Chivas vs. Juarez
Saturday, February 10
Akron Stadium
Matchday 6, Liga MX
After visiting Canada, Chivas returns to Mexico to welcome the border people at home, who have just thanked their strategist Diego Mejia, not knowing who will take the reins now. After four dates played, Braves It only adds one point, which is why the decision was made to change the helmsman. Really, the Juárez team would deserve more because they do not have bad players as they have men with experience in their ranks such as Sebastian Jurado, Francisco Calvo, 'Palermo' Ortiz, Jose Abella, Dieter Villalpando, Aviles Hurtado, Aitor García, Angel Zaldivar, Amaury Escotoamong others.
Chivas vs Forge FC
Tuesday, February 13
Akron Stadium
Second leg of Round 1, Concachampions
Without yet knowing what the result of the first match will be, the second leg has already been agreed for Tuesday, February 13, when it will be known if the Campeonísimo will be in the round of 32. The good news for the technician Fernando Gago is that by that date he will have greater knowledge of his pupils, so, perhaps, he will already have new approaches, in addition no more incorporations are expected except for that of Javier Hernandez. The Fortress must weigh so that Chivas can give joy to his fans.
Mazatlan vs Chivas
Friday, February 16
El Encanto Stadium
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The Cañoneros will look to get three points on their court when they host the Sacred Flock. Apart from this, in the current semester they have only added one point, so the purple team needs to add units thinking about the issue of the fine for relegation, since it appears as penultimate. The reality is that the confrontations between them have been quite even, in the last semester those from Faro won 1-3 and previously there was a 4-1 in favor of the Guadalajara, 2-1 for the Mazatlecos, a 3-0 and a 0-1 for Guadalajara.
