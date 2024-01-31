Before the first minute, Fernando Beltran He put the Sacred Flock ahead with a shot from outside the area, but five minutes later he appeared Marcel Ruiz taking advantage of a bug Mateo Chavez. Already at 43', Pavel Perez He made an individual play that ended with the shout of goal, but in the added time of the first half Brian Garcia He matched the cards. For the complement, Ricardo Marin He came from the bench to convert in the 81st minute and give Guadalajara the victory.

However, there is bad news for the red and white team, since before the duel the absences of José Juan Macías due to injury and Alan Mozo due to a stomach problem, also during the comparison Mateo Chavez accidentally headbutted Gilberto Sepúlvedawho had to leave the hospital on a stretcher to be taken directly to the hospital.

Although the Argentine coach Fernando Gago finally achieved victory, he already has to think about his next commitment, since in the month of February he will not only have to concentrate on the Liga MX but also in the CONCACAF Champions League.