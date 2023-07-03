Matchday 1 for the team Guadalajara It begins today when they face León in the house of the Esmeraldas and before this the coach Paunovic decided to surprise the interior and exterior of the team with the appearance of a footballer in the starting XI.
It should be noted that last tournament the Chivas del Guadalajara had problems finding a 9 area and despite that they managed to reach the final where they unfortunately lost against the Tigres, who would ultimately become champions.
That is why the Serbian coach during the transfer period asked the sports director Fernando Hierro a 9 area and that is why Hierro himself managed to hire the scoring champion of the Expansion League Ricardo Marin.
Given this, as revealed by the ESPN reporter, jesus bernalthe Serbian Paunovic would have decided to incorporate Ricardo Marin in your home frame. It should be remembered that the striker shone the previous football year with the Atletico de Celayawith whom he achieved several outstanding performances that allowed the Guadalajara team to take over his services, looking for an efficient striker for the tournament that is about to begin for those led by the Serbian coach.
#Ricardo #Marín #shaping #León #matchday
