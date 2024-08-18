This week terrible news was confirmed for the Pueblawhich is today the worst team in the Liga MX. La Franja has lost its best footballer for the rest of the year, the Canadian Lucas Cavallinithis due to a serious injury. Now, the Camoteros are looking for a solution within the market before it closes and they are even more limited. The option they have on the table to fill the American’s void would come from Chivasit is about Ricardo Marin.
Sources in Mexico confirm that the club’s management is in advanced negotiations for the transfer of the 4K for the rest of the semester. Puebla sees the Mexican as the best possible option to fill the spot they have within the squad, while the Flock do not fully value the attacker, as we have informed you in 90minhis performance on the field has been chaotic, so his departure would be far from bad news for the Argentine Fernando Gago.
Last semester between Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions League, Marin He only scored two goals, a clear sign that in front of goal he is not a man who is completely different, now, between the local tournament and the Leagues Cupthe Mexican has not even found the goal, a fact that will surely send him to the bench even more, something that he could avoid by stepping aside and going to Pueblaa club that is collectively inferior to Guadalajara but that would offer him more minutes.
