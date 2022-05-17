Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The PRI deputy Ricardo Madrid Pérez recognized that he effectively managed the 95 favorable opinions to obtain licenses for beer and alcohol sales.as part of the work he did as private secretary and member of the cabinet of the former governor Quirino Ordaz Coppelwhich was part of his activities and not for personal gain.

The coordinator of the PRI parliamentary group in the Sinaloa Congress, clarified that Estrada Ferreiro’s claim that his father is the owner of the Public Registry of Property is falseand asked that the rule only be applied in the political trial that follows the mayor.

“My lord father is director of the Archive of Notaries a long time ago and before I came to the administration of former Governor Ordaz Coppel in 2018and only in each administration is he invited and ratified in office,” he explained.

He argued that his father has held various positions for 30 years, from undersecretary, federal delegate and “I cannot be limiting”, so that his professional development.

He pointed out that, in the Ordaz Coppel administration, he held various public positions and within his responsibilities, he held meetings and listened to the different groups of citizens, businessmen, restaurateurs, among other sectors, who went to the various agencies for the management to establish a business, carry out an activity or formalize.

He emphasized that in the past administration there was a great relationship with him, coordination and work without problems, that he was part of it as an official, that just as requests for opinion licenses, collaboration agreements, works and many more requests were processed, which some came and some didn’t.

“The responsibility was that, to do the management and I am glad that the municipal president himself (Estrada Ferreiro), says that they were not granted, and it is good that it happened, because nothing is done outside the legality. My responsibility at the time , I had to take various steps, but there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Madrid Pérez.

He insisted that the mayor has all his respect and does not agree with some expressionsbecause he is a deputy who is immersed in a responsibility to act in accordance with the law and apply the law in the different legislative procedures.

“There is nothing against him in a personal capacity, and on the contrary, but we have to be in this responsibility now and we will assume it with all the legal elements and always applying the norm and the rule of law,” he added.

He stressed that any official of a state government carries out management, and in this case, it is necessary to say “things as they are”, and he does not have any alcohol license, because he does not carry out a related activity.