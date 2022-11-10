Ricardo La Volpe is one of the most authoritative voices that exist when it comes to talking about Mexican soccer. The Argentine coach spent much of his career as a player and coach in Liga MX and knows the ins and outs of it. Throughout his professional career, ‘El Bigotón’ has directed clubs such as Toluca, Atlas, Atlante, Chivas de Guadalajara, Monterrey and América.
The experienced coach recently spoke about the elimination of Club América in the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament. The former Águilas coach analyzed the team’s performance throughout the season and stated that in any other league in the world they would have been champions, due to because he was the best in the regular phase, but in Liga MX, a mistake in the league can cost him elimination.
La Volpe, through his personal Tik Tok account, indicated that throughout the series América showed a better collective performance than Ignacio Ambriz’s Toluca, but that the Azulcrema team scored badly on the corner kick in which Jorge Torres Nilo’s goal fell, which ultimately meant the classification of the Red Devils to the grand final.
“The regularity of the teams, the one that adds the most, the one that makes the most points is the champion in almost all parts of the world. It shows that this team looks for the home and away games. In Mexico we already know… I always said that the league is difficult, a match that doesn’t work out for you weighs you down in a league (…) In my point of view, for me it was the best team”
– Ricardo La Volpe on Tik Tok
Ricardo La Volpe directed the Eagles between September 2016 and June 2017. ‘El Bigotón’ achieved 16 wins, 10 draws and 14 losses. With the azulcrema team he lost the final of the Apertura 2016, against Tigres de la UANL.
