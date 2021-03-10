A federal judge ordered that the release order that Argentine coach Ricardo Antonio La Volpe had be revoked to issue a formal prison order, in the case in which he is accused of sexual harassment.

In 2014, Belén Coronado, then a Guadalajara podiatrist, denounced La Volpe, who led the Chivas, for indecent assaults and sexual harassment, which ended with the coach’s dismissal.

After years of litigation, the former Boca technician had obtained the release order on July 17, 2018, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

The situation changed at the end of 2020, when the Fourth District Judge of Amparo in Criminal Matters issued the revocation of the release order and changed to a formal prison order, which was notified on Monday, March 8 of this year. The decision cannot be appealed.

With this new opinion, Ricardo La Volpe must appear before the judge to determine under what conditions and measures the criminal process against him begins.

It will correspond to the Tenth Chamber of the Judicial Power of the State of Jalisco to enforce the new Order Fourth District Judge of Amparo in Criminal Matters.

La Volpe on the Boca bench, where he coached in 2006 and lost an incredible tournament.

La Volpe was hired to coach Chivas on April 1, 2014, but was unexpectedly dismissed on April 30 by Guadalajara owner Jorge Vergara after he the complaint of sexual harassment was made known.

The complainant accused the technician of coming to his work area covered only by a towel to request a massage, after which there was a struggle. The technician denied the allegations.

La Volpe is 69 years old. Among the teams he led throughout his career, Atlante, Guadalajara, América, Atlas and Toluca stand out in Mexican soccer. In Argentina he directed Boca, Vélez and Banfield.

At the national level, he led Mexico to the round of 16 of the 2006 World Cup in Germany and was in charge of Costa Rica between 2010 and 2011.

In his playing stage, La Volpe, as a substitute goalkeeper, was world champion with Argentina in the 1978 World Cup.