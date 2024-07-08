Mexico City.- Ricardo La Volpe gave us a great moment on Mexican television when he set limits on David Faitelson during the program ‘Línea de 4” on the TUDN network.

The Argentine director did not want to listen to the Mexican commentator while he was analyzing Uruguay’s qualification to the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América after eliminating Brazil.

So much so that the former coach of the Mexican National Soccer Team demanded that he not talk to him about soccer and that he instead focus on analyzing other sports in which he does have knowledge.

“You should dedicate yourself to boxing, don’t talk to me about football, you don’t have a clue,” Ricardo La Volpe said after hearing David Faitelson say that he would have made Boca Juniors champions, the club that hired ‘Bigotón’ in 2006.

The commentator advised him to remove the Xeineze team from his list of coaches for having made a “foul” of themselves in Argentine soccer, pointing out that he has not managed any major team in his career.

“Boca is small, what the hell are you talking about! They wanted me to coach in Mexico, you can’t coach in front of your house or in a yard, or in the yard of the neighborhood kids to play in because you’re going to ruin the players.”

“You are guided by statistics and I am guided by other things. Everyone has their own opinion. I can respect you as a journalist, but please don’t talk to me about football. You don’t know what a game system is,” concluded Ricardo La Volpe.

