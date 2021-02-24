Ricardo La Volpe was always frontal and a person who says what he thinks. Without any kind of filter, he came out to talk about everything about Miguel Ángel Russo and the Boca leadership. The current coach of the club, who replaced La Volpe, in 2006, when he incredibly lost the championship that Estudiantes would win in a tiebreaker match.

On the present of several footballers from La Ribera who did not confirm their renewal. “Those are very difficult situations that are happening in Boca. You can harm the player. If a coach wants the player, they should let him play,” the Bigotón started quietly.

Ricardo La Volpe on the Boca bank. He lost the last two games and missed the Apertura 2006.

In the 1-0 victory against Newell’s, in Rosario, Russo had to go out to improvise some positions and with several players. The most striking thing was the inclusion in the starting eleven of Nicolás Capaldo as a right winger. “He can’t play as” 4 “because he doesn’t have a job. If the leadership takes out Leonardo Jara, Julio Buffarini and Emmanuel Más, before the squad you lose respect and you are like a four of drinks,” he said.

No alternative. Julio Buffarini is not considered by Miguel Russo or by the leadership. photo MARCELO CARROLL

Those xeneizes footballers expire their contract in the middle of the year, like several other players and they did not reach the renewal of it. As a casualty, Russo, cannot use those players, until they have the papers up to date. “The coach is the one who always protects the player, and at some point he could have said ‘if you touch this player, I’ll go’ .. He has to defend his players to the death,” said Ricardo.

He was raising his tone and began to add more Mexican spice to his statements about the club he led after leaving the command of the Mexican National Team. “I believe that he cannot go against the decisions that the leaders make. Russo does what the leaders tell him. He is in an uncomfortable situation. I imagine that he sits with the board to make these drastic decisions,” he said.

Other times. La Volpe, Boca and Russo coach in Vélez, in the Clausura 2007. Photo: Fabián Urquiza

The world champion goalkeeper with Argentina in 1978, did not tire of criticizing the actions of the blue and yellow leadership and against the coach. “Russo at the time declared that I did not know what the Boca world is, I suppose that he will know how to fix this situation. It surprises me that he does not know the respect he has to have for the player,” he said.

JCH