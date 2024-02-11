Former player Ricardo Kaká chose his historic eleven, made up of players with whom he has shared a dressing room and whom he has faced. In this lineup there is something that stands out, the absence of Leo Messi. The one who won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 has great football legends, but there is no room for the eternal number 10 of FC Barcelona.
Below we show you the lineup of the Brazilian star
In goal we have someone who was the great defender of the goal of a great AC Milan and of a Brazilian team that won the world championship in 2002
We have another Brazilian on the right side, two-time world champion. For many, and possibly, he is the best player in history at his position.
At the back we have a One Club Man such as Paolo Maldini who defended his beloved AC Milan with tooth and claw. The defender also triumphed with the Italian team.
Accompanying Maldini we have his great companion for so many years in AC Milan and in the Italian team. Does anyone dare to stop by here?
Closing out the defense we find Roberto Carlos, one of the best, if not the best, left-back of all time. Kaká has chosen a dream defense.
Kaká never played alongside Andrés Iniesta but he has faced the Spaniard on several occasions. Iniesta's magic is unique and he will be in this midfield showing off his football skills.
Another player whose magic comes out of the pores of his skin. Zinedine Zidane will also be in this lineup alongside Iniesta and Pirlo.
Closing the center of the field we will have what is a metronome on the pitch, Pirlo's quality and intelligence will be remembered for the ages.
The football smile. On the left wing we will have Rnaldinho, a player with incredible ability. One of the best dribblers in the history of sport who shared a dressing room with Kaká in the Brazilian team and AC Milan.
The team's number 9 is Ronaldo, a period killer who could have been more than he was if possible if his injuries had been respected.
On the right side of this piece of trident we have Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now in the twilight of his career but who has a career and records that make him one of the best players in history
How far would this team be able to go?
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Ricardo #Kaká39s #ideal #eleven #eleven #full #stars #Zidane #Ronaldinho
Leave a Reply