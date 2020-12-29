Ricardo Horta, ex Málaga, was the star of the night with a double in Braga’s victory against Boavista by 1-4, that places the Miño team in second position in the table, in the absence of Porto and Benfica playing their respective league matches tomorrow. International striker with Portugal Paulinho opened the scoring in minute 4, in minute 14 Iuri Medeiros made it 0-2 and in 26 Horta scored the 0-3 for the team coached by Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal. In 66, the Colombian Cristian Castro reduced the differences and in 77 Horta sealed the final 1-4. With this result, Braga placed second, provisionally, with 24 points, the same as Benfica and 5 for the leader, Sporting. Today, Marítimo beat Rio Ave away 1-3, in which Cameroonian Joel scored a double.