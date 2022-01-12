Santos’ number 10 shirt, one of the most emblematic in Brazilian football, has a new owner. Peixe presented this Tuesday (11) the attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. The 30-year-old player, who was at Guangzhou Evergrande (China), signed with Alvinegro Praiano until December 31, 2023.

WELCOME, RICARDO GOULART! ⚪⚫#A10Sacred do Santos FC has a new owner! Ricardo Goulart is the new reinforcement of Peixão and will use the #Sacred Cloak that once belonged to King Pelé. The attacking midfielder met with President Andres Rueda this afternoon and signed a contract until 12/31/2023. pic.twitter.com/Jat5hBqXcA — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 11, 2022

“From the first conversations, I was very happy with the interest of this gigantic club. I know the story and I’m very happy to wear the Santos shirt, especially being the number 10, known all over the world. I’ll do my best to represent the King’s number well [Pelé]”, said Ricardo Goulart.

In addition to agreeing with the attacking midfielder, Santos has already hired defender Eduardo Bauermann, who defended América-MG last season, and midfielder Bruno Oliveira, who was at Vitória.

The long awaited announcement of our shirt . Check out how the backstage of Ricardo Goulart’s arrival went! Exclusive on Facebook Watch: https://t.co/98Um4reL2N pic.twitter.com/FaMjk6oOjw — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 11, 2022

