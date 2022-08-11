The administrative crisis that the Dimayor targeted the president of the entity, Fernando Jaramillo, who would be opposed by at least 12 clubs that want his departure.

In the midst of all these political movements, a few days ago there was the departure of one of the officials closest to the presidency: the Dimayor sports manager, Vladimir Singer, left his post.

The commitment to ‘Gato’ Pérez in Dimayor

Now, everything seems to indicate that a man with extensive experience in football, as a player and manager, would come to the position. The new manager of the Dimayor would be Ricardo ‘Gato’ Perez, according to journalist Diego Rueda. The appointment would be officially announced this Friday.

Pérez, 49, had a nearly 15-year career as a soccer player. He debuted in Millonarios in 1992 and was also in América de Cali.

Ricardo ‘Gato’ Pérez, in his first year with Millonarios, 1992.

He had a long career abroad, for clubs like Sichuan Guancheng and Qingdao Beer, from China; League of Quito, in Ecuador; Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, in Saudi Arabia; Al-Rayyan and Al-Qadisiyah, in Qatar; Bani Yas, in the United Arab Emirates, and Académica Coimbra, in Portugal.

He also played six games and scored a goal with the Colombian National Team, in which he was part of the squad that reached the semifinals of the Copa América in Ecuador in 1993.

Pérez’s career as a manager

After his retirement, in 2006, Pérez began his preparation to become a manager. He was president of Fortaleza for six years, during which time the team was promoted to the first division twice. He stepped down in 2017.

After a stint as administrative manager of Atlético Bucaramanga, in 2018, Pérez was appointed executive president of América de Cali, with which he managed to become league champion in 2019-II.

Ricardo ‘Gato’ Pérez (right), along with Fernando ‘Pecoso’ Castro, during his time as executive president of América.

In May of this year he returned to Atlético Bucaramanga as sports manager, but he barely lasted a couple of months in the position.

SPORTS