Ricardo Gareca would be the new DT of the Ecuadorian National Team

The Argentine Ricardo Gareca would be the new technical director of the Ecuadorian National Team.

The strategist and the Ecuadorian Football Federation would have reached an agreement for Gareca to officially assume the position of coach of the national team at the end of this month of January.

Gareca, who already has a long career in front of selected teams, would become the technical director of the ‘tricolor’ after the departure of Gustavo Alfaro.

Some media outlets claim that the Ecuadorian Football Federation “they had accelerated the negotiations” with the ex-selector of Peru to take office before the end of this month.

The ‘Tigre’ would arrive with Bocha Santín, his former teammate in América de Cali and in the Peru National Team, as his technical assistant.

Gareca’s previous stage as coach was with Peru, when he managed to qualify the ‘blanquirroja’ for the World Cup in Russia, in 2018, and was close to participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but fell to Australia in the playoffs. In addition, he lost to Brazil in the 2019 Copa América final.

Apparently, the only financial details would be missing to make the arrival of Gareca official to the Ecuadorian National Team, which failed to get into the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar last year.

