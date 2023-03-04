What first started as an illusion, then became a rumor and will now be a beautiful reality for all Vélez Sarsfield fans: Ricardo Gareca will become the brand new coach of the club “Fortinero”, to try to reverse his complicated football moment.
With everything agreed orally and pending the signing of the contract, the new bond of the 65-year-old coach will be extended until the end of this 2023, when the next elections will take place in the institution.
Gareca will also disembark with a vastly known coaching staff with a successful past at Liniers: Sergio Santín as field assistant, Néstor Bonillo and Ernesto Colman in physical preparationand Leo Torrico as goalkeeping coach, to replace the outgoing Alexander Medina.
According to the journalist Agustín Sileo, despite not having signed his signature yet, Gareca will be present in Córdoba to see Talleres – Vélez from a box. In addition, he observed the last complete games of Vélez and made a detailed analysis of the squad. News for Argentine soccer.
