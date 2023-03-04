🚨🇦🇷 Ricardo Gareca will be the NEW DT of Vélez until December 2023, according to @AlcainG.

After 10 years, he returns to the club with which he won 4 local TITLES in 5 seasons.

All Argentine soccer smiles. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4Z0iMiuzJv

