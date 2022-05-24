Since long before Reinaldo Rueda left the Colombian National Team, Ricardo the ‘Tiger’ Gareca was already dreaming of being the helmsman of the ‘tricolor’.

At the beginning of February, the Ecuadorian journalist Vito Muñoz, in the program ‘Marca 90’, assured that the current coach of Peru was one of the candidates to lead Colombia.

A few weeks ago it was the radio program ‘El Vbar’, from ‘Caracol’, the one who assured that Gareca is “the one chosen to be the new coach of the Colombian National Team when he finishes his work with the Peruvian National Team”.

What is Gareca up to?

The Peruvian soccer team began training this Monday at the Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna) in Lima to prepare for the playoff match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on June 13as well as a previous friendly with New Zealand.

The technical director of Peru, Ricardo Gareca, received in Videna the national teams that play in the Peruvian League 1 and also some “foreigners” such as Raziel García, midfielder for Colombian Deportes Tolima, and Miguel Araujo, defender of FC Emmen from the Netherlands .

They were joined by Universitario players, Aldo Corzo, Alex Valera and goalkeeper José Carvallo. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) explained that Pedro Aquino (America from Mexico) will arrive in Lima on Tuesday and Luis Abram (Cruz Azul from Mexico) on Wednesday to join the concentration.

(Also: Byron Castillo, cornered: delicate lawsuit prevents him from leaving Ecuador).

The rest of the week will be joined by Sporting Cristal players Yoshimar Yotún, Christofer González and Horacio Calcaterra, as well as Angelo Campos, Christian Ramos and Jairo Concha from Alianza Lima, and finally Gabriel Costa from Colo Colo from Chile.

The last to arrive in Lima on Saturday will be Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano, champions of the Argentine League Cup with Boca Juniors, and Santiago Ormeño from the León club in Mexico, the same day that the team will board the flight that will take them to Spain.

In Barcelona the selection will be completed with another 11 players and, starting Monday 30, all those called up will train with a view to the friendly against New Zealand on June 5 at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. After that commitment, the Inca team will return to training in Barcelona until June 10, the day they will travel to Doha for the final match, against Australia or the United Arab Emirates, for their place in the World Cup.

SPORTS

*With EFE