Ricardo Gareca has been an old desire of Colombian soccer to return as technical director. The Argentine already had two passes through the League, although without being able to get a title.

After shining as a player for América between 1985 and 1989, winning two championships and reaching three Copa Libertadores finals, Gareca returned to the club in 2005 and although he had a good campaign, he had to leave office.

Then, Gareca had a dull spell at Independiente Santa Fe in 2006, in which he could not get into the championship finals.

After that, the Argentine coach had a very successful time at Vélez Sársfield, with whom he won four titles, and then after a traumatic time at Palmeiras, he took over the technical direction of the Peruvian National Team, with which he was runner-up in the Cup America in 2019 and to which he qualified again for a World Cup, Russia 2018, after 36 years of absence.

After leaving Vélez, Gareca would have another challenge with the national team

Gareca left Peru last year, after losing the playoff against Australia, and then returned to Vélez, where he was unable to repeat his successes from the previous step. He has already left office.

A few days ago there were strong rumors of a possible return to America, but the Valle del Cauca club decided on Lucas González. And now, his fate could be in another selection, a rather exotic destination.

According to journalist César Luis Merlo, Gareca has an offer to lead Bahrain, a team that has never qualified for the Senior World Cup and hopes to reach the 2026 edition, when 48 teams will play.

🚨Ricardo Gareca received a millionaire proposal to be the coach of the Bahrain national team, as he said @bochafa.

*️⃣El Tigre intends to travel to see the facilities and then give a definitive answer. pic.twitter.com/FMNeFFxPUm — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 28, 2023

Apparently, Gareca is seduced by the idea and is seriously analyzing it, and an answer is expected in the coming days.

