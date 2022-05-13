Ricardo Gareca: ‘the chosen one’ to be the coach of the Colombian National Team

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ricardo Gareca
The name of the Argentine helmsman, current DT of Peru, continues to be promoted in press versions.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 13, 2022, 03:24 PM
Since long before Reinaldo Rueda left the Colombian National Team, Ricardo the ‘Tiger’ Gareca was already dreaming of being the helmsman of the ‘tricolor’.
At the beginning of February, the Ecuadorian journalist Vito Muñoz, in the program ‘Marca 90’, assured that the current coach of Peru was one of the candidates to lead Colombia.
Now, when Peru is finalizing details to participate in the World Cup in Qatar, it was the radio program ‘El Vbar’ that assured that Gareca is “the one chosen to be the new coach of the Colombian National Team when he finishes his work with the Peruvian National Team”.
(You can read: Sebastián Villa, denounced for attempted murder and sexual abuse).
Gareca is well remembered in Colombian soccer, as he was a player for América de Cali between 1985 and 1988, he directed Santa Fe in 2005 and the ‘escarlatas’ in 2006. However, until now, no person from the Colombian Soccer Federation or the coach himself have spoken about the information from ‘El Vbar’.
More news
SPORTS
May 13, 2022, 03:24 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ricardo #Gareca #chosen #coach #Colombian #National #Team
Leave a Reply