Saturday, May 14, 2022
Ricardo Gareca: ‘the chosen one’ to be the coach of the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in Sports
Ricardo Gareca

Ricardo Gareca

The name of the Argentine helmsman, current DT of Peru, continues to be promoted in press versions.

Since long before Reinaldo Rueda left the Colombian National Team, Ricardo the ‘Tiger’ Gareca was already dreaming of being the helmsman of the ‘tricolor’.

At the beginning of February, the Ecuadorian journalist Vito Muñoz, in the program ‘Marca 90’, assured that the current coach of Peru was one of the candidates to lead Colombia.

Now, when Peru is finalizing details to participate in the World Cup in Qatar, it was the radio program ‘El Vbar’ that assured that Gareca is “the one chosen to be the new coach of the Colombian National Team when he finishes his work with the Peruvian National Team”.

(You can read: Sebastián Villa, denounced for attempted murder and sexual abuse).

Gareca is well remembered in Colombian soccer, as he was a player for América de Cali between 1985 and 1988, he directed Santa Fe in 2005 and the ‘escarlatas’ in 2006. However, until now, no person from the Colombian Soccer Federation or the coach himself have spoken about the information from ‘El Vbar’.

