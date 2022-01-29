Sunday, January 30, 2022
Ricardo Gareca and Juan Carlos Oblitas, the victory celebration, video

January 29, 2022
in Sports
Ricardo Gareca

They beat Colombia 0-1 in the qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The selector of Peru, Ricardo Gareca, congratulated his players this Friday for carrying out “a very difficult match” during his visit to Colombia, which he defeated 0-1 in Barranquilla for the fifteenth day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

“I have to congratulate the boys, they really put on a very difficult match,” Gareca said after the match played at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

With the entry of midfielder Edison Flores, those led by the Argentine coach reached fourth place with 20 units while the coffee growers fell to sixth with 17.

“It was an important win because we played against a needy team, with great players. The two teams needed to win to position themselves and to get the win we had patience,” he added.

The joy in the dressing room

In that sense, Gareca appreciated the work of Colombia, which attacked throughout the match but ended up losing in a lethal counterattack led by Christian Cueva and defined by Flores in the 84th minute with the complicity of local goalkeeper David Ospina.

