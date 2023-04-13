The confrontation between Cruz Azul and América paints to be the most entertaining duel of day 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. These two squads have a great sporting rivalry and need the three points to get closer to qualifying directly for the league. La Máquina Celeste had a disastrous start, but after the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti the team has stabilized and has added important victories.
For its part, America is one of the great favorites for the title. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has had a great season and seeks to establish itself as one of the four best teams in the tournament to avoid the playoffs. The most recent confrontation between these two squads ended with a surprise score of 7-0 in favor of the Eagles.
Ricardo Ferretti spoke prior to his first Clásico Joven and stated that his players will not think about that disastrous result when facing this commitment.
“They are not going to play the next game thinking about the last game. There were circumstances that gave that score: an expulsion, things like that. One was not present, he was not involved to know for sure what happened, it is not One thing that worries me right now. Soccer is this: there are always rematches, there is the possibility of erasing a bad image. Any bad game has it, it would be impossible to stop thinking about the past game because of everything you comment, but we are going to work thinking that we have achieved points, that we are going to face another difficult rival”
– Ricardo Ferretti in interview
The Brazilian naturalized Mexican coach indicated that the duel against América is important and that he trusts that Cruz Azul can play a good game, but he refused to warm up the classic.
“You want to ask some questions as if the only team America existed. It’s not that way. I don’t want to say that it’s just another juice either. It’s important, like everyone else. You are the ones who often add fuel to the fire, you want to see it come out blood. We’re going to face each other, but I don’t see a seven-headed monster. I don’t see any of that. (America) is a good team and I trust that my team will put on a good game. It’s what I trust, I’m sure. I’m not going to say any phrase to warm up the atmosphere, it’s not my style”
#Ricardo #Ferrettis #warning #America #prior #Young #Classic
Leave a Reply