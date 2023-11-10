Club América is the general leader and has guaranteed its participation in the quarterfinals and this weekend the team André Jardine is focused on breaking a historical point mark in a short tournament of 17 days, as they will seek to beat Tigres UANL to reach the figure of 42 units.
Meanwhile, in the run-up to said meeting, in the program of Spicy Soccerthe new analyst of the table, the former technical director Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti attacked the sports president of the Águilas, Santiago Bañosafter it will take too long to sign a center back for this tournament where he finally hired the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.
However, the issue was not the specific hiring of this player but the conditions under which the player arrived in Coapa from the Tigres UANL.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the reports and information that was handled in the program, one of the conditions that the Tigres UANL established when negotiating with the high command of the Águilas was that to make valid the purchase option of Igor Lichnovsky He would have to complete a particular series of minutes or be a champion with the team, otherwise the operation could not be carried out.
The azulcrema team accepted the requests of the felines and integrated them, a situation that was recently condemned by the former strategist of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Ricardo Ferretti.
He ‘Tuca‘He explained that a team like Coapa did not have to access the points that the cats put on the table, since, for him, an institution as large as Club América should not have bowed to those conditions.
“How does America accept such a vulgar condition? It is a shame for the greatness of the Americanist institution”
– Ricardo Ferretti.
#Ricardo #Ferrettis #strong #criticism #Santiago #Baños #signing #Igor #Lichnovsky