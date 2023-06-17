After a semester of horror that not even Ferretti was able to save, a new era has begun within Cruz Azul. Those of La Noria have made a total cleanup of the squad, of that champion team, only Ignacio Rivero has remained, this after the departures of José de Jesús Corona, Julio César Domínguez and Rafael Baca, who by the way, among them occupied 40 percent of the payroll in salaries of the team from the capital of the country.
Despite this, the reality is that the market has been chaotic within La Noria, the team has closed only a couple of reinforcements after the firms of Doria and Eduardo Aguirre collapsed and both players had to return to Santos. That being the case, it is known that the club has other names on the list, but everything is taking longer than expected, something that has made Ricardo Ferretti very upset, since this was not within what was outlined in the work plan for six months .
Among all the players who have left and the men who are with their national teams, “Tuca” is coping with the preseason with most of the youth team, he is not being able to work as he wishes and as the board of directors had promised to time to sign. In addition, he is bringing him players that he has never asked for and of dubious quality, that is, Cruz Azul’s traditional transfer model, the reality is that Ricardo is very dissatisfied.
