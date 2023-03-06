Last Friday the team Blue Cross fell dramatically on their visit to Mazatlán by a score of 3-1.
When it seemed like a match due to the weakness of the rival, and after winning 1-0 with a goal from Uriel Antuna, the errors in the lower half were expensive and with three corner kicks the Mazatlan side turned the score around.
In this regard, the coach of the Machine, Ricardo Ferrettispoke about his first setback and ‘blue cross’ at the head of the team, detailing that the team has ‘a lot of heart’, but little lucidity.
“With a little or little intelligence, a lot of heart, but little lucidity. These are normal things. We conceded a goal in compensation time and that causes mistrust. The second half begins, we receive another and the players try to recover with a lot of heart because the attitude It is exemplary, but we must have much more tactical lucidity”he stated.
Likewise, “Tuca” recognized that comments against should be accepted, since that’s how football is.
“Before the game there was a lot of hope that we could achieve many things, now with the defeat people can comment on many things too. That’s football. When you win you build confidence and when you lose there are negative comments. You have to accept all of them, you He has to keep working so that the next game everything turns out better, a win and everything”he stressed.
“Today was in fixed tactic. The rest was an even match. In the first half we had three, four goal chances, we were able to extend the advantage. They insisted and found the goals from set pieces and even then they won”sentenced.
For now, Cruz Azul is already preparing for its next commitment corresponding to matchday 11, when they receive the Pumas in one of the most attractive matches of the week.
