The Cruz Azul team continues in preseason under the guidance of the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti. However, as incredible as it may seem, the relationship between ‘Tuca’ and the board of the Machine is not the best,
According to information from ESPNthe moment that those with long cement pants are going through with the strategist is not going entirely well, even, said source indicates that the helmsman could leave La Noria earlier than expected.
“Tuca knows that if he resigns now it would be like an atomic bomb, it would be a shame if something like this happened two weeks after the start of the tournament (Apertura 2023), but at this moment anything can happen”mentioned one of the sources of ESPN,
Likewise, the journalist Fernando Murrieta pointed out in the Futbol Picante program that one of the main annoyances lies in the issue of transfers for the start of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
“What he says in his environment is that he is capable of resigning if they do not bring him what he wants. Tuca asked for several players that they did not bring him and even the Colombians he did not ask for (Dider Cambindo and Kevin Castaño), but now he will have to see them in training ”he mentioned.
Another point that the celestial directors did not like is the issue of the footballers that Ferretti wants, since he is looking for veteran elements, for which he received the no from the high command of Cruz Azul.
Undoubtedly, there are moments of tension that are being experienced in the Machine, and if a good agreement is not reached, Ricardo Ferretti You could submit your resignation.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Ricardo #Ferretti #leave #Cruz #Azul #starting #Apertura
Leave a Reply