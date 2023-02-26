Everything indicates that a sector of Deportivo Cruz Azul fans do not like the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti to the celestial bench, given that, in a matter of minutes, the hashtag became a trend #FueraTuca on social networks, despite the fact that this is the Brazilian’s first game at the helm of the team that has won three games in a row.
On Twitter, the phrase #FueraTuca He was present because he put in the lineup raphael bacca already Julio Cesar Dominguezplayers who do not make the fans happy due to their constant failures in defense, for which they expressed their discontent in their networks, accompanied by the hashtag.
In his first game in front of the Machine, ferretti He was not in the technical area in the first half because he preferred to go directly to the box to make notes in his notebook, to later apply them in the second half, so in the complementary part he was already seen in the technical zone giving indications.
In addition, he was caught by the television cameras smoking when he was in the box, for which he violates the protocol and could be sanctioned.
The next match of the celestial team will be at the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ visiting Mazatlán FC on matchday 10 this Friday, February 3 at 7:05 p.m.
