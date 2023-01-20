The search for Gerardo Martino’s replacement within the Mexican National Team continues, the people of the Mexican Football Federation want to make this decision calmly so as not to make costly mistakes in the future, however, it seems that in the FMF they are taking too long, because the year has already begun, the confrontations are yet to come and today they have a huge list of options and little clarity about who will be the chosen subject.
Today it seems that the powerful name of Marcelo Bielsa is ruled out, since it is not an idea that many of the owners of the MX League like, since they are looking for someone who knows Mexican soccer, both in its miseries and in its opportunities to improvement, being so, it seems that the firm will be in the hands of a man who has been directing within Mexico for years and in the last few years there was contact with the most successful in the local league and in general in national football, Ricardo Ferreti.
Sources confirm that people from the Mexican Football Federation called Ricardo Ferreti in the most recent hours to probe his availability to take on El Tri at the start of the new cycle and “Tuca” had declared himself delighted to be the new strategist of the team. national. Thus, the veteran coach is positioned as one of the strongest options to take over Mexico, people from the FMF view his arrival very favorably and more than one club owner within the country will give him the necessary support.
