In a building surrounded by shops and food stores in a lively atmosphere in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, Ricardo Eyzaguirre (Ayacucho, 1954) lives. Upon entering and crossing the corridor, Eyzaguirre opens his ground-floor door and, speaking good French, asks who the visitor is looking for. The man, who works as a concierge, is also a musician passionate about Andean sounds who directs a choir in an ancient language in Paris.

Ricardo Eyzaguirre grew up in an Ayacucho family, living to the sound of the harp, violin, guitar, charango and mandolin, instruments used for huayno. This ancestral genre, which has served as inspiration for young artists such as Lenin Tamayo or Renata Flores, has demonstrated great power to perpetuate and protect Quechua. Without speaking it, Eyzaguirre managed to combine his love for music with this ancestral language.

In his native Huamanga, a province located 2,500 meters above sea level in the Andes mountain range, Spanish and Quechua are used daily. As in many other parts of Peru, its inhabitants are bilingual, although Spanish is viewed more favorably. “At home, my parents spoke Quechua perfectly, but my mother had this prejudice that if you speak Quechua, you will speak Spanish ‘with a nickname’.” [acento]“She had that fear,” he explains.

Photographs of Ricardo Eyzaguirre’s family at home in Paris. The bottom left photo is of the Creación choir, which he founded. The bottom right photo is of his two children. Patricia Paez

Recalling his childhood, the composer and arranger also evokes the time he spent with his maternal grandmother, mother of the renowned Peruvian guitarist Raul Garcia Zaratewho taught her Quechua while she was running the family shop: “When people from the countryside came to buy and told me how many loaves of bread they wanted, I didn’t understand: “They told you four loaves of bread!” she says, imitating her grandmother. “Little by little I began to understand the words, but I couldn’t converse,” she says with a certain nostalgia.

Eyzaguirre was only 15 years old when she left her life in Ayacucho to live in the Peruvian capital, so speaking in her native language became almost impossible.

When I arrived in Lima there was no way to speak it other than singing huaynos in Quechua. That’s how I was increasing my vocabulary.

Quechua is the second most spoken language in Peru. More than three million people 14% of the population of the Andean country have it as their mother tongue. Despite the fact that the country has a great cultural and linguistic diversity (48 languages, of which Quechua and Aymara are the most spoken), 59% of Peruvians perceive that the Quechua and Aymara population She is discriminated against for her way of speaking or dressingaccording to data from the Ministry of Culture of Peru.

In the 1970s, Eyzaguirre left his accounting studies to devote himself to his work as a musician. He studied Classical Singing and Conducting at the National Conservatory of Music of Peru (now the National University of Music). This passion for Andean music took him to different stages: from the National Theater as an actor musician to the National Choir. He made artistic tours in South America (1979), the then USSR (1986) and in Europe, with the group Piedra y Camino (1989).

During his stay in Europe, he and his wife decided to stay in France. The birth of their twins would mark the beginning of their life in Paris. Years later, his children and his wife would return to Peru, while Eyzaguirre would stay working as a doorman and in music. “Here I can play music at full volume and no one bothers me.” […] and so I can work on the music with all the choirs,” he emphasizes.

In no time, he was already participating in French cultural life alongside choirs such as Canta Latinoamérica (founded in 1991) and the choir Chants du monde (Songs of the World, in 2010). In 2016, he founded the choir Voces Quechua, with which he spreads Latin American music in France and Europe. “This is not a Quechua course, but a choir that sings in Quechua,” he says, detailing that at each rehearsal they warm up their voices by counting in Quechua, which allows them to learn and exercise their memory in this language. “Now we also greet each other (‘Allinllanchu’, how are you?) and say goodbye in Quechua (‘Tupananchiskama, until we meet again),” he says enthusiastically.

A shelf in Ricardo Eyzaguirre’s house in Paris, with a map of Peru with the faces of his eight brothers, five of whom also make music. Patricia Paez

With a repertoire composed of 98% songs in Quechua, this choir of 16 people has this native language as a link and source of inspiration, whether they are Peruvian, Bolivian, Ecuadorian or French. Ricardo firmly believes that everyone can sing in the Quechua choir, and, although sometimes there is a bit of fear at the beginning, with the second and third rehearsal singing in Quechua is “natural”. “I write it as it is pronounced, so any person who speaks Spanish can read it exactly as it is there” […] “It’s not difficult for the French either,” he says.

Their audience, mainly French, has already enjoyed some of the group’s concerts. The French capital is no stranger to the magic of Quechua. National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations (Inalco) in Paris has been offering training in Quechua language and culture for several years and its library has a rich collection collection of documents in this language. “There are stages in music. At one time they were [populares] Boleros, everything that came from Cuba; then music from Brazil and Latin American music, which remains as if it were part of French culture: they have assimilated it, it is no longer so distant.”

Every Saturday, the choir meets to rehearse in a boutique Peruvian music that allows them to use their spaces. Despite the distance, Ricardo Eyzaguirre hopes that little by little this interest in Andean music and its language will grow by creating new Quechua choirs in Peru. “We want more people to sing in Quechua […] We would like, for example, to hold a Quechua singing contest for people from all over the world,” he dreams.

