Ricardo de Querol, last Friday, in the newsroom of EL PAÍS. MOEH ATITAR

The journalist Ricardo de Querol (Madrid, 54 years old), deputy director of EL PAÍS, publishes the great fragmentation (Arpa), where he analyzes the effects on daily life of digital transformation. The book, of almost 300 pages, quotes lawyers, philosophers and engineers, proof of the countless edges and contradictions of technological progress.

Ask. With how beautiful Asimov painted it: “Everyone will be able to have a teacher in the form of access to the knowledge accumulated by the species.” Why has hate been more profitable than knowledge?

Answer. Because there are powerful business interests that do business with the most toxic messages. Facebook, Twitter or YouTube have favored aggressive content in a way that we cannot control. They know that the most polarizing content engages the user more and that is one of the elements that is corroding democracy.

Q. Are the networks a mirror of social polarization or the cause? How much of your own will and how much of an algorithm?

R. The underlying reasons for social unrest are other: inequality, the crisis…, but the networks are responsible for hate speech because they promote and amplify it.

Q. In the case of Facebook, he cites the killing of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, and internal reports warning of the promotion of anorexia and bulimia, which they decided to ignore.

R. The digital giants are compared to the tobacco industry, which has adopted the tactic of denying its harmful effects for decades. The way in which networks like Instagram are managed is known to affect the mental health of adolescents. In the case of Myanmar, Facebook allowed the dissemination of content that called for the killing or expulsion of an ethnic and religious minority.

Q. Was there any punishment?

R. Zuckerberg has apologized. He entered a reputational crisis from which he wanted to get out, like the tobacco industry, changing its name: Facebook was renamed Meta and Philip Morris, Altria. Digital companies are now subject to legal proceedings for monopoly, abuse of a dominant position and there are initiatives that try to hold some social networks responsible for health problems in adolescents. They are no longer untouchable by the pressure of the courts, mainly European and American, of the regulators and of the public powers, but much remains to be done regarding the digital rights of citizens.

Q. But we keep smoking.

R. We continue smoking and on social networks, from which we must not leave, but rather learn to use it responsibly. Our attention is big business and we have to resist being hijacked with baits that are sometimes very toxic content.

Q. They have also promoted the opposite phenomenon: self-censorship.

R. Yes, because of the mass lynchings. And the most furious messages are not always against the enemy, but against the dissident from one’s own ranks. We have seen internal confrontations between the most radical and the most moderate right and the division of feminism around the trans law or the abolition of prostitution. To a large extent, online rage campaigns are about keeping the ranks tight. Independence of judgment is being pursued. When a personality targets, for example, a journalist, it turns his followers against him, and that is a way of stifling the civilized exchange of ideas. Applause can also be toxic because many network users break down when they realize that their most aggressive messages are the ones that have the most repercussions.

Q. It looks like any plenary session of the Congress of Deputies. Who has infected whom?

R. This climate in the networks has infected some politicians who have been leaning towards populism for some time. Before, politics was done for the news or the headlines of the press and now to post a two-sentence message or video on the networks, that is, more simplistic, less reflective. The debate has been impoverished.

Q. He also addresses in the book “surveillance capitalism”, that continuous appropriation of data. Would it be possible without our own vanity?

R. They prey on our vanity from the start. There are thinkers who say that machines are constantly flattering the individual, promoting narcissism. We are giving away our data for almost nothing, and without control: it is sold in secondary markets to place personalized advertising on you or even to companies dedicated to political manipulation as happened with the Brexit Or Trump’s victory.

Q. They think they know us so well that they can publish for us when we are dead…

R.. Yes. Some companies offer to imitate you, to continue publishing posts like the ones you would do once you’re dead, but I don’t think they would have much of an audience. Yes, there are very nice tribute accounts managed by the couple or the heirs of the deceased.

Q. In the chapter on artificial intelligence, he explains that although at first it was thought that it would replace less qualified positions, now it is not so clear.

R. There was a lot of talk that instead of delivery people things would arrive with a drone, but it is not clear that economically it is of such interest, and humans are still more interesting to pack hamburgers. Auditors, lawyers, journalists… we think we are safe from being replaced by a robot, but there are already, for example, agencies and media that resort to digitally generated news about sports or electoral results. It is not the least qualified jobs that are necessarily most threatened by robotization.

Q. He says that in the European Parliament there was a debate on the figure of “electronic people”…

R. We are going to have autonomous robots, artificial intelligence systems that make decisions. And their responsibility will have to be legislated, which will be that of their manufacturers, but we are far from having a legal personality.

Q. Does the advance from artificial intelligence to human intelligence weaken? Does technology make us permanent learners?

R. There are already artificial intelligence systems that decide whether to grant you a mortgage or access a job. These criteria must be reviewable. We have stopped doing calculations with paper and pencil and we surely have less ability for division than our grandparents, but instead we can devote our intelligence to more creative matters. Artificial intelligence is going to force a review of education. Training will no longer be something that occupies a few years of your life, but rather a permanent process.

Q. And is it inevitable that people will be left behind?

R.. We are already experiencing the effects of digital exclusion on older people and not so old people because face-to-face care is being liquidated. On the one hand, we still have a long way to go in the digital bureaucracy to make it more efficient, but on the other there are many people who find it difficult and are being denied humane treatment. That social gap will only grow.

Q. It explains how cryptocurrencies, which were born as an alternative to the financial system, have ended up assuming the worst vices of capitalism. But they have already survived several crises.

R. They were born as something libertarian, almost anarcho-capitalist, but they have become the gateway for young people, above all, in the most speculative capitalism possible, that of casino.

Q. Remember in the book that Paul Krughman, Nobel Prize winner in Economics, compares them with subprime mortgages.

R. There have always been people favoring speculation, the problem is that cryptocurrencies are attracting young people with very aggressive marketing techniques and the dream that it is possible to live without working, just doing financial operations. More than one virtual currency has collapsed, and bitcoin has suffered sharp falls, although it would be very daring to think that everything is going to collapse. What is in question is the skyrocketing energy cost of cryptocurrency mining.

Q. He says that in Seville, looking for a marijuana plantation, the police came across a cultivation of cryptocurrencies…

R. Indeed. And you have to watch that energy consumption. They have not become a current payment model and it will be difficult for them to do so, because they do not offer the guarantees of public treasuries or regulated banks, but it has been a gold rush that in the last year has wiped out the savings of many investors.

Q. He poses dating apps as a sexual revolution, but at the same time he talks about the case of phenomena such as nestingi.e. isolation. Does technology bring its own contradictions?

R. In China, where many weddings are still arranged between families, these apps They are an escape route for young people. It is estimated that one third of couples in the US have met online. We have more facilities to contact people than ever, and in parallel, the new generations are much more homely. There is less common life in public spaces or even in public spaces sometimes people take refuge in their little screen.

Q. The famous bar sign: “we don’t have Wi-Fi, talk to each other”.

R. There are thinkers who believe that we are going to a world of lonelier people who do not consider themselves such. They relate to people through the internet, video games… but they are cold, very superficial relationships. In networks we avoid contact with the different, while in real life you meet people from the right, from the left, homosexual, heterosexual… and that coexistence enriches you and opens your mind. The great risk of the digital age, which must be combated, is this: avoid contact with those who are different from you.

Q. He dedicates a chapter to journalism and its iron poor health. After several setbacks, he has stabilized in the subscription model, but explains that he too has its risks.

R. The irruption of smartphones was a radical change in the way of consuming information. The press had to adapt. The path of subscriptions is positive because it supports the medium in the loyalty of its readers rather than in advertising revenue, taken over by the digital giants. That has drawn quality press away from the battle for clicks that led to much frivolity. The problem is that the media have a hard time engaging young audiences, for whom payment can seem like a wall. But quality information is not free. Having correspondents reporting what is happening in Turkey, Iran or Ukraine costs money. Journalism suffered the discredit of all mediating institutions as a result of the succession of crises that began in 2008, but it is recovering credibility. In the end, quality information is within the reach of large newsrooms, or small but highly specialized newsrooms. The subscription model offers a solution to those outlets, but not to many local or regional outlets, which have much more difficulties, as seen with the pandemic, when many of them have closed.

Q. The book also works as a dictionary of neologisms: “disintermediation”, “me too”, “technovigilance”, “clickbait”, “Deep fake porn”, “cocooning” … Is the final balance positive or negative? Are there more words or more swear words?

R. I am optimistic. The first industrial revolution brought, from the outset, overcrowding of masses who worked in inhumane conditions. After decades of demands, workers’ rights were recognized. This is a new industrial revolution, the fourth, and it has happened in a very short time. I point out many divisive aspects that have been brought not by technology, but by those who control it, but I believe that we are at the gates of advances that are going to change our lives for the better, such as cell regeneration or quantum computing, which will allow almost infinite possibilities for simulation. of scenarios with applications in almost all fields of science. And the internet age has allowed us, for example, to carry more knowledge in our pockets than the library of Alexandria accumulated.

