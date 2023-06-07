Roberto Pombo and Ricardo de Querol, during the forum The impact of disinformation in the digital age, in Bogotá, on June 6, 2023. HURRY

Journalism has been forced to change rapidly in the last 20 years. The global financial crisis of 2008 and the fall in advertising revenue, the emergence of smartphones and the rise of social networks destroyed traditional business models. Newspapers have been transformed to survive in the digital age, with strong commitments to digital editions and subscription models. Yet questions remain about how to coexist with dwindling income, the polarization of social media, the circulation of fake news, and the rise of influencers. This was reflected this Tuesday in the forum The impact of misinformation in the digital ageorganized by PRISA Media (the publishing company of EL PAÍS) at the Javeriana University.

Ricardo de Querol, deputy director of EL PAÍS and author of the great fragmentation, began the debate with an optimistic message in an interview with Roberto Pombo, editorial director of PRISA Media in Colombia. He believes that traditional media have a place, despite the challenges presented by the polarization and sectarianism of the digital age, and that they must strengthen an alternative proposal to the sometimes angry messages of social networks, prone to go viral and generate more rents. “Journalism must look to the long term and resist the temptation to bait the most sectarian. A means of communication gains prestige when it is capable of opposing its own audience”.

Ricardo de Querol during his speech. HURRY

The participants shared the concern about the tension generated by social networks, with algorithms that reward divisive messages. Fernando Carrillo, PRISA Media’s associate director for Latin America, commented that networks tend to reaffirm the prejudices of users, who seek to hear and read similar opinions. De Querol, for his part, assessed that they have fostered activism for just causes —the Arab Spring, the me too—, but that have also been part of the interests of large companies for having angry users and profiting from them.

The author of the great fragmentation insisted on maintaining optimism, based on the recognition that journalism no longer has a monopoly on information. “We are addressing a reader who comes to us in search of a vision of the world. The criteria of someone you can trust will be essential, ”she explained, referring to how the quality press can contribute in times of overwhelming amounts of information and artificial intelligence. Likewise, he defended the subscription model: “The traditional media have understood that the battle is for a loyal audience, not for achieving a larger audience. It is good that the viability of quality journalism rests on its readers [y no solo en la publicidad]”.

More information

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

After the interview with De Querol, there was a panel with prominent Colombian journalists. The director of EL PAÍS America, Jan Martínez Ahrens, moderated The challenges for journalism in the digital agewhich included interventions by the general editor of the empty chair, Daniel Pacheco; the coordinator of the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP), Jonathan Bock; the director of the master’s degree in Journalism at La Javeriana, Gina Morelo; and the consultant Diego Santos. Like De Querol, the director of EL PAÍS América conveyed optimism. He started the conversation with a thought that the American intellectual Walter Lippmann expressed more than a century ago: “People no longer react to truths, but to opinions.” Concerns about the future of journalism are not really new or exclusive to the digital age.

Jan Martínez, Daniel Pacheco, Gina Morelo, Jonathan Bock and Diego Santos during the forum in Bogotá. HURRY

Optimism was present at various points in the debate. Professor Gina Morelo highlighted the findings of the investigation the anthill on the emergence of digital native media in Latin America: he highlighted that these smaller media present new agendas and that they are of high quality. In addition, he valued that artificial intelligence can speed up journalistic tasks such as the transcription of interviews and that this will allow more time for investigative work.

Challenges, however, were not absent either. The FLIP coordinator, Jonathan Bock, explained that the regional elections next October pose great challenges in municipalities where there is a lack of independent local media. He recalled Rafael Moreno, a Cordovan journalist murdered in October last year, and stressed that several local politicians classified him as “a murderer with a microphone” for telling the truth. Martínez Ahrens, for his part, agreed with Daniel Pacheco on the dilemmas that journalism has regarding the coverage and visibility of politicians who promote hate speech. Even if lies are pointed out, candidates may continue to misrepresent the truth.

More information

The most skeptical was the consultant Diego Santos. “The media have to understand that they have a niche audience and that they cannot counteract the massiveness of social networks,” he said, referring to problems such as the spread of false news or divisive messages. For him, artificial intelligence and market logic will make machines replace many journalists. Also, like Morelo, he considers that social networks have conditioned the agendas of the media. According to Santos, the need to react quickly to the latest controversy on Twitter has harmed the exercise of “serious journalism” that takes more time to write information and review it. “Journalism became a victim of clicks,” said the consultant and columnist for Time.

The full broadcast of the event is available in this link.

The impact of digitization on the environment The impact of digitization on the environment was one of the concerns raised in the second panel, Ethical challenges in globalization. The W Radio journalist Rosario Gómez spoke with the president of Telefónica Movistar Colombia, Fabián Hernández; the manager of climate action and biodiversity of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Alicia Montalvo; the director of Southern Affairs (ADS), Matías Bianchi; and the film scriptwriter Ramón Jimeno. “Digitalization is a key enabler to address climate change issues. But, at the same time, it has an environmental impact that we are not aware of”, emphasized the CAF representative. Some examples are the large number of cell phones that are thrown away without being recycled and the amount of energy required to cool the centers that store and process data. “Every time we tweet, we send an email, we are generating pollution”, she stressed, referring to a proportion of greenhouse gas emissions that exceeds 4%. Montalvo also made reference to the Escazu Agreement and the importance of guaranteeing access to information on environmental impact. For her, it will make it easier for citizens to have access to the data and to have traceability of the actions of the private sector.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.