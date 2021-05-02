In a radio interview, Ricardo Darin He was very grateful to his partner and mother of his children, Florence Bas.

“I am grateful to be next to Florencia, because life next to her is different in many ways. It has rescued me from 70 thousand things … “, said the actor in dialogue with Agarrate Catalina, the cycle of Catalina Dlugi in La Once Diez (AM 1110).

And about their days together in a pandemic, he analyzed: “In this specific case, we are all obliged to share 24 hours a day with one person. We love each other and we love each other, but our dynamics of life, as in almost all cases, is not to be together 24 hours a day. “

“That does not mean that we do not have friction or that one of us does not get tired at some point of listening to the other all day … But the truth is that we face those kinds of little dilemmas with a lot of love, because we love and know each other a lot. With a lot of humor, too, “he confessed about Chino’s mother and Clara Darín.

Family postcard. Chino, Florencia, Clara and Ricardo Darín.

On the love they have for each other, he explained: “We laugh at some things; sometimes we look at each other and realize that we are two old women watching television and we find it funny. These are things that surely happen to everyone, but they are closely tested by a bond. And I think we got a pretty good grade ”.

“We have a good time together. We look for ways to have fun, to be with each other. We exercise a lot together, we also go for a walk, we take the dogs out, we ride our bikes, we walk on the treadmill. “

“Now we start playing tennis, which she never wanted to do in her life. Since she always sees me as stupid playing tennis, she told me that she was going to learn, and now, for example, we take a turn somewhere , we play and we have a lot of fun, “said Darín, listing those little things that keep the couple consolidated.

Ricardo Darín and Florencia Bas, years ago. File.

Then, he referred to the day he met Florencia leaving a pizzeria on Corrientes avenue: “How can I not remember! It was a radiant thing that was walking down the street. I couldn’t resist. I think the sense that I have the most developed is smell. Not only was I not wrong, but I have been and continue to be very, very lucky ”.

And he recalled: “Fortunately, she did not accept me right away. I liked that more, still. What’s more, he confessed to me that he didn’t like me a lot! I wasn’t a fan or anything like that. But it was very nice and it is very nice; Furthermore, the result is to have had the opportunity to put together a team like the one we put together with Chino and Clara. The truth is that we see them and we are more and more proud ”.