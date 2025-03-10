There are stars so bright that they do not need a tile on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to confirm them. Ricardo Darínone of the best actors of the moment, has never shot in the United States. Nor has it been nominated for a single Oscardespite the fact that three films starring him competed by the award and one of them (The secret of his eyes) He won it. The Argentine premieres this year, by the hand of Netflix, new series in Spain, The Eternalutaafter three years of rest.

At 68, there are few (none?) Actors who can look in the eye to Ricardo Darín. However, to the protagonist of The son of the bride We will never see it in an American blockbuster, and not because Hollywood does not want to count it among yours. Rather on the contrary or, rather, Ricardo Darín does not intend to grant a blank check to the main film industryjust for your article on Wikipedia to be longer.

Denzel Washington in ‘The Fire of Revenge’ Cinemania

Why did Ricardo Darín reject Hollywood?

In an interview for an Argentine laight of 2013 called Loose animalsRicardo Darín revealed why we had never seen him in an American film. The interviewer Alejandro Fantino asked him what happened to Hollywood and Darín replied that “he did not take his sleep” to participate in an American feature film.

Fantino, with an insistence that bothered Darín, did not lose foot and wanted to know why the Argentine rejected Tony Scott’s offer to join The fire of revenge (2004), starring Denzel Washington. Darín, who at that time did theater, received the visit of a Scott emissary, who explained to him what his role would be: he would be a Mexican drug trafficker.

Ricardo Darín in a scene of ‘Nine queens’ Cinemania

“They offered me to make a Mexican drug trafficker. Why? For them all drug traffickers are Latin American? The country that has the greatest consumption in the face of the earth? I didn’t like it, “Darin explained. He still liked the woman not given up and I attended each representation that Darín made That week to try to convince him by increasing the figures of his hypothetical salary.

The presenter interrupted him again to shave him I renounced so much moneywith which he could have bought “a private plane.” “And what is it for?” Darin wanted to know, to which Fantino replied that “to live better.”

“Better?” The Argentine actor smiled. “I hit two hot showers every day. I was working well in the theater, people hugged us in the street. Ambition can lead you to a very dark, bleak place, it doesn’t mobilize that. It’s not that I don’t like to win twine, but how they are going to put in front of the letter that it is a money problem. “





