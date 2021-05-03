Ricardo Darín was vaccinated against COVID-19 this Monday, May 3. After waiting for the programming of his age group, he managed to receive the first dose of the substance in the city of Buenos Aires.

The 64-year-old Argentine actor attended one of the vaccination centers located in the Palermo neighborhood and spoke about his experience in conversation with a local radio station.

“I got vaccinated today (May 3) in the morning and the truth is that it is great. A very well organized procedure, the people were very friendly, it was perfect ”, said the renowned artist to La Red.

The star of The Secret of His Eyes assured that his inoculation leaves him calmer in the event of a possible contagion.

“I am basically relieved for my family and friends, the people who start to care about you. I feel a relief in that sense, beyond the fact that we must not lower our guard and continue with protocols, “he added.

Ricardo Darín also spoke out against privileges in the vaccination system in Argentina, a country in which authorities and public personalities agreed to the vaccine before it is available to front-line personnel.

“Due to a professional social deformation, I am not very fond of privileges , and I was wondering, what is the volume of people who are vaccinated and needed it before me. It is an ethical and moral question that you have to ask yourself, “said the actor.

