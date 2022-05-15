Taken from El País

Considered one of the best actors in the world, the Argentinian Ricardo Darín has just returned to his country after shooting 1985, directed by Santiago Mitre, whose subject is the Trial of the Juntas that took place that year in Argentina, a process that submitted to civil justice members of the Military Juntas of the dictatorship that began in 1976 and ended in 1983.

“In it, Darín did something that he had always avoided: playing a real person, Strassera, the man who, upon finishing reading the accusation to the military, said a phrase that remained in history: “Judges, I want to use a phrase that It already belongs to the entire Argentine people: ‘Never again’, explains the Spanish newspaper El País, which held an intimate conversation with the interpreter.

“I always cracked down on making characters that have existed. You can’t compete against someone who existed. When we were shooting 1985, I was dressed as Strassera. On a break I went to the motorhome and for a large marriage. He tells me: “I was a very good friend of Strassera. You don’t look alike at all, but you look the same.” Many times I am asked: “How do you approach a character?”, and I don’t have a method. If I am close to seeing how he feels and how he thinks, I feel that things are going smoothly. That happens to me with Strassera. And what that man told me reassured me, because we were not looking for a physical similarity, but to know how the guy worked, how he thought”.

The 65-year-old actor recalled his childhood in Once, a neighborhood with street prostitution areas, minor gangsters, occasional thieves. “There was a lot of criminal lumpenage and I knew all those guys. I was always very street. My friends were older and our favorite sport was going for a walk. We put on a suit, tie, at 15, 16 years old, and we walked from Once to the center. We would get into an office design house and ask for a quote for an office that had supposedly been commissioned from us. We played that we were guys with important projects.”

Darín, who in a few weeks will arrive in Spain to begin a tour with Scenes from conjugal life, along with Andrea Pietra, recognized himself as incredulous. “I am an alarmist, fatalist and pessimist. I am one of those who believe that things will never get better, but as a defense and survivalist I am highly positive. From where we are going and what needs to be done. But I am an alarmist. If I’m on the street, I have a peripheral scanner. Florencia (his wife of his) is just the opposite. She always believes, and she’s usually right, that everything is going to be okay.

If I hadn’t come across Flor, I’d now be inside a black bag with that little card that they grab from your finger that would say: “A pessimist”. The other day we had called a lunch with my daughter, her partner, my sister, her son. I start calling my daughter at twelve. She does not answer me. Half past twelve, she doesn’t answer me. At one, she doesn’t answer me. She had the fire on, the meat on the grill. And I went home. I rang the bell for them. Her partner appeared, sleepy face. I said, “Excuse me, are you okay?” “Yes”. “That’s all she wanted to know.” I got in the car and turned around. I mean… I know it’s not like that. But how do I do it?

Nor could he avoid talking about Erika Rivas, his former partner in Scenes from conjugal life, who in 2018 accused him of “personal and professional abuse.” “That is the other cloud that will accompany me. I said that I am not going to defend myself, because I am one of those who believe that time puts things in their place. It’s going to take time, because every now and then a comment appears like: “This guy better shut up, he’s a woman abuser.”

I can’t understand the reason for what they did. I can’t finish incorporating that someone hates me so much. Because of the previous relationship we had, I can’t understand it. It is reasonable to understand that after centuries of violated rights, now we have to go through a period of readjustment and it is logical that some suffer. I feel sorry for myself, because they put me in a bag in which I consider that I do not deserve to be. Maybe this is something that haunts me all my life. It will be part of what you have to pay to counterbalance such luck.”