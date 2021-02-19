The relationship of a director with an actor must always be conflictive. But conflict in the best sense of the term. It is from there that optimal results are obtained.

If to make a good omelette there is no other choice but to break eggs, It is from the confrontation that ideas arise, concepts are perfected, the best is achieved.

All this in relation to the relationship between Fabián Bielinsky and Ricardo Darin, that they came to understand each other just by looking at each other, and that they only worked together on two films -the two directed by Bielinsky-, Nine Queens (2000) and The aura (2005), which this Saturday at 22 will broadcast on Public TV.

Bielinsky (and Checco Varese, director of photography, after “It, Chapter 2”) observe Darín on the set of “El aura”. PHOTO: MARTÍN BONETTO

In just over 4 months, on June 28, It will be 15 years since the death of the director, a graduate of the ENERC, the INCAA Film School, in São Paulo. He had gone to direct an advertisement for ArgentinaCine, Augusto Giménez Zapiola’s company. And that morning, Fabian did not come down to breakfast at the hotel.

Not a year ago he had released The aura, who liked to define as “A psychological thriller”, Unlike Nine Queens, which was “A comedy with two thieves” that imbibed in the spirit of The hit (1973), by George Roy Hill.

December 2004. On a route near Bariloche, Darín jokes with Bielinsky in the coverage of the filming of “El aura”. PHOTO: MARTÍN BONETTO

And Bielinsky instead of getting on the train of joy, that of popular success because of how well it had gone with Nine Queens, it was the other way. Instead of opting for a simpler, commercial story, if you will, he decided to go for another path, for another language. Even today there are different interpretations of what happens in The aura, and if your final scene -we are not going to spoil- looks have an effect like the equally memorable of Nine Queens.

Darín in The aura He is a taxidermist of few words, with a rich inner world, who suffers from epilepsy and is eaten away by the desire to commit the perfect crime. When are you going to star in something in your life?

An invitation to a hunting season in Patagonia, after being abandoned by his wife, will give him the most unexpected opportunity.

The taxidermist played by Darín dreams of the perfect crime. He is a man who has never taken action. Until now … PHOTO: MARTÍN BONETTO

I was lucky enough to participate in the filming of The aura, on the outskirts of Bariloche. Not only was the climate on the set like that of being in a gathering of friends, yes, but they know that they are collaborating on a conscientious job. Darín could joke over and over again about how rotten filming “on an inclined plane” had him -many scenes take place in the woods, in the hills, what caused pain in one knee– but when Federico Berón, or Martín Hodara, as assistant directors of the first or second unit, gave the cry of Action !, magic arose.

The scene of the assault on the factory, which was the one he mounted the most times and went back to the night, when the rest of the team was resting, sums up the spirit of the film. It has to do with being a spectator – that if something is the taxidermist, it is that – with looking and not acting.

Alejandro Awada, in a scene from “El aura”, along with Ricardo Darín. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

Bielinsky was a guy who never, but never believed her. That perhaps sealed his union with Darín. They both seemed relaxed there on the set, on the natural sets, but Fabian was a born laborer, who did everything with determination. Not an obsessive, because the obsession prevents open-mindedness. Being stubborn is not a symbol of wisdom, but stubbornness.

In Nine Queens, a Darín who came from working with two filmmakers with whom he would also forge a friendship, with Eduardo Mignogna in The lighthouse and with Juan Jose Campanella in same love, Same Rain, would end up consecrated as a movie actor.

Darín, Pauls and Brédice in “Nine Queens”. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

He was no longer the comedian of the TV strips, nor the gallant who also filled theaters with Sugar. Already the work Art it showed it differently.

All that conjunction led to the director Darín, the Darín who was going to bet on a conviction when he decided to open up as a producer (The odyssey of the giles, by case).

His film debut as a director, and so far his only film in that condition, is The signal, which he actually co-directed with Martín Hodara (assistant director as we said about The aura, and Eduardo Mignogna; The signal is based, precisely, on a script that the director of Autumn sun).

Darín, Dolores Fonzi, Awada and Bielinsky, on the set of “El aura”. PHOTO: MARTÍN BONETTO

The aura It is a well-genre film that combines, not mixes, elements of the thriller and also the drama. It is not an action movie, but there are shots. Not many either, but there is violence. The introspection that the man with no name (Bielinsky took the idea from, among others, The Driver, by Walter Hill) makes their attitudes, the decision to plunge into crime questions their ethics, their moral behavior and, if possible, their intelligence. He becomes despicable, ambiguous.

And I like to think that Darín would take from his work with Bielinsky that desire for suspense – even a comedy needs suspense to be entertained – and his desire to appropriate characters that hide more than what they show, like Carlos in Nine Queens, or the taxidermist in The aura, for your next jobs.

A friendship forged on set. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

Fabian must be smiling.