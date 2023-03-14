Hours before the Oscar ceremony, Ricardo Darín declared to the Spanish newspaper El País: “We have not decided who will go up to collect the prize because we are not going to win it”.

This, regarding the participation of Argentina, 1985, a film in which he stars and which competed for best foreign film and that, in addition, he had just won the Golden Globes and Goya, no less.

Finally, his words were premonitory and the film by director Santiago Miter that presents a group of lawyers that investigates and prosecutes those responsible for the Argentine civic-military dictatorship from the eighties did not win. The statuette went to the German film All Quiet on the Front, by director and screenwriter Edward Berger.

At the end of the ceremony, Darín and his wife, Florencia Bass, did not go to The Governor’s Ball, the party with which the Hollywood Academy has honored candidates for 65 years. The couple went to their hotel in West Hollywood and then headed to Tatel, the restaurant of tennis player Rafael Nadal, where the 1985 Argentina after party was held.

Darín spoke with Clarín and commented on how he experienced the fact that the film in which he stars did not win. “It didn’t take me too much by surprise, we knew that this was the most likely to happen, what confused me is that when Antonio (Banderas) and Salma (Hayek) came up on stage I said “oh, maybe I’m reading the coordinates wrong.” ”, I thought, but I immediately looked to the side (because the entire Quiet Out Front team was sitting next to us) and I saw that the cameraman was aiming for them and I said “ah, well, that’s it”.

The Argentine celebrity insists that if you believe that Mecca is in one place, you end up forgetting the way. “And we on this path had everything: Golden Globe, Goya, award from the public everywhere, hugs, congratulations, people loved the film… so one cannot forget the path because the truth is that the only goal is the path , the rest is a chat, the goal is always out of place, ‘what comes now after…?

What happens is that nothing is supposed to come after the Oscar, and yes, it comes that you have to start again, you have to go to work (laughs). We are not sad, but it saddens me that many people were enthusiastic in Argentina, because we came with a World Cup tsunami, and they started with the third (referring to the third star and third statuette), as if it were just another game and that I do feel sorry for it, but I also believe that people are much more intelligent than they even think of themselves and understand how these things are, sometimes you win and other times you lose.

The outlet asked him if Edward Berger greeted Santiago Miter. “Not because, after receiving the award, he already entered a circuit that is all from behind. But I ran into him going back to the room at one point, I went and greeted him and he had very affectionate words with me, he said that he loved our movie and I told him that I congratulated him on winning, and he went a little further, to the best for the momentum of winning, and he told me: “We have to make a movie together” and I told him: “go enjoy this now in peace”.

Pure Oscar. The winners: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Photo: diffusion See also "Lightyear", an emotional journey to infinity and beyond: with great 'ideology' of nostalgia

Those who left us the movie festival

After the emotional gala of the 95th edition of the Oscar awards, attendees headed to The Governors Ball, a party that the Academy has established as a tradition for more than six decades.

There, they left the formalism and etiquette and were happier, much more those who took the precious statuette.

One of the most celebrated postcards has been the one with the winner for best actor Brendan Fraser, thanks to his performance in The Whale. The American shone more than ever after receiving his first Oscar.

With him, Jamie Lee Curtis, the cult actress who won her first statuette at the age of 64. She did it in the best supporting actress category for All at Once Everywhere. And Michelle Yeoh with Ke Huy Quan, who won best actress and best supporting actor for the same movie.

The Daniels. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, responsible for Everything at once everywhere. Photo: diffusion See also Sally Field, Hollywood girl power

Precisely, Ke Huy Quan’s speech was left to remember. “My journey began on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and suddenly I’m here.” he said through tears.

Yesterday, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, spoke out and congratulated him. “Congratulations on winning an Oscar, Ke Huy Quan! With more than 100 million people forced to flee around the world, you are a shining example of what refugees and forcibly displaced people can achieve when given a chance.

Another stamp that remained for the memory was the celebration of the Daniels: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directors of Everything at the same time everywhere, who won for best film, best direction and best screenplay. In total, the tape took seven statuettes.

During the festivities, it was possible to see the actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh showing total complicity.