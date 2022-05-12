Ricardo Crespo, former member of the Garibaldi group, was found guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse against his daughter, for which he was sentenced to 19 years in prison, according to a statement from the RPRC Lawyers office.

It reads that Crespo: “would have committed the crime of aggravated sexual abuse continuously to the detriment of his daughter, the minor with a reserved identity with the initials VCR, who suffered these behaviors from 5 to 14 years of age”.

Crespo was arrested in September 2021 and placed in preventive detention in the Reclusorio Sur of Mexico City, seven months after starting the legal process.

According to a statement from the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, the actor possibly induced his daughter to perform sexual acts and witness pornographic content for several years.

(Also read: Debanhi Escobar: they find their identification very far from the motel).

I experienced sexual abuse since I was five years old by my father, this was from that age until I was 14 years old See also Residents of Makiivka told about the fall of the missile "Tochka-U"

“It cost me too much, it was not easy for me. Obviously to this day I come to think that it was my fault. I get to think about all that, many things that come to my mind, but you know, all those years that I had saved that were worse because I was killing myself inside alone, “the minor assured the Prosecutor’s Office. The actor was denounced at the end of 2020 by his daughter, supported by her mother identified as María Angélica.

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

In addition, through their social networks The young woman echoed her complaint as a preventive measure for other women: “I experienced sexual abuse from my father since I was five years old, this was from that age until I was 14 years old.”

(Also read: Survivors of the collapse of the subway in Mexico demand its demolition).

Who is Ricardo Crespo?

During his artistic career, Crespo has participated in at least 18 television projects, including ‘Get on my motorcycle’ (2020) and ‘A little bit of yours’ (2019). In his latest project, which premiered on Netflix, he played the father of ‘Gerry’ in the youth series ‘Control Z’ (2020).

Crespo began working for ‘Televisa’ in 2003 in the telenovela ‘De poco fleas’ (2003), starring Natasha Dupeyrón. He later had some roles in television series such as ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ (2008) and ‘This story sounds like me’ (2019).

(Also read: Murderers of Colombians in Mexico were sentenced to 68 years in prison).

A month before being apprehended, the interpreter shared an image of him on the beach and accompanied it with the following description: “I am a quiet man, the restless is my mind.”

More news

The mystery surrounding the death of Debanhi Escobar in Mexico

Family learned of abuse against girl from drawings and scratches on their notebooks

Grandmother would have given her granddaughter to rapists in exchange for money

Basketball teacher sexually assaulted four of his students

Domestic worker who abused a girl at school will go to jail

Trends WEATHER

*With information from El Universal (GDA – Mexico)