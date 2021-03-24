Contemplating a photograph of the Morrón de Totana taken at the end of the 19th century, without a single tree, is disheartening. And it also causes an enormous surprise, used as we are to think that all past times were better and that natural spaces are now only a reflection of the wild nature that we are losing without remedy. Not always. And this is demonstrated by the case of Sierra Espuña, one of the best examples of forest restoration in Spain, promoted from 1889 by the engineer from Montes Ricardo Codorníu y Stárico (Cartagena, 1846-Murcia, 1923). The figure of this precursor in the defense of the environment, known as the Apostle of the Tree or ‘forest patriarch’, has been claimed in recent days by scientists, naturalists and experts from the Administration on the occasion of the International Day of Forests, which is celebrated last Sunday.

The memory of the debt that Spanish society has with Ricardo Codorníu, a member of an important saga of politicians, businessmen, intellectuals and inventors, is a good moment to rescue the cover of LA VERDAD of November 27, 1923, which includes an obituary signed by the engineer Ricardo Martínez de Campos, on his own behalf and also on behalf of this professional union.

The great forester is dead. Spanish engineering is in mourning ”, writes Ramón Martínez de Campos on a cover typical of the time and with a design that was maintained until not many decades ago in some newspapers in the United States: six columns of text from top to bottom without any illustration. .

The engineer Ramón Martínez de Campos proposed a national park in the Segura and Mundo mountains with the name of Codorníu



«Codorníu’s magnum opus, fighting against inertia, against indifference, against anti-forest barbarism, will increase with the passing of time. In imitation of the mustard seed, which generates after a lush tree, the good doctrine sown by our great forester will continue to work so that the forests, so necessary to the native soil, emerge, ”claims Martínez de Campos two months after the death of who also He undertook the restoration of the Guardamar pine forest (Alicante), near the mouth of the Segura River, where the dunes threatened the homes closest to the beach. The trees that took root in the sand fixed this enormous mass of particles in slow but constant movement.

Environmental visionary



The emotional text by Ramón Martínez de Campos not only defends Ricardo Codorníu’s engineering side, but also praises his environmental vision: «And by enriching the air with the balsamic aroma of pines, and the earth with resins and fuels, and also with the springs and marshes in favor of the improvement of the climate, by the trees, and by better nourishing hunting, fishing and livestock, and finally, by enlarging the whole country by the forest wealth duly developed and preserved, the new generations They will bless the name of Codorníu and fully praise his work. The trees must have something, because the truth is that this collective gratitude continues to be renewed almost a hundred years after his death.

Scientists and naturalists have claimed the figure of the Cartagena reforester on the occasion of World Forest Day



The letter of Ramón Martínez de Campos, which has not lost a gram of validity, also proposes the creation of a national park in “the Segura and del Mundo mountains”, and that the name of Ricardo Codorníu be linked to this formidable territory, Now protected under different administrative figures, it feeds an almost endless forest between the south of Jaén and Albacete and the Northwest of the Region of Murcia. Martínez de Campos raised this idea only five years after the first national park in Spain was created, that of the Picos de Europa (Asturias, León and Cantabria), at the initiative of Pedro José Pidal and Bernaldo de Quirós (Gijón, 1869- 1941), Marquis of Villaviciosa. The author cites the US national parks of Yosemite and Yellowstone as an example of the management of large forest areas that should also be undertaken in Spain.

Ricardo Codorníu y Stárico has gone down in history as a precursor of forest restoration, but he was above all a regenerationist and versatile intellectual: in 1902 he founded the Murcian Esperanto Society and wrote down his reflections, which he published regularly in LA VERDAD.